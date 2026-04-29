UAE authorities foil plot to sell drugs valued at Dh3.3 million and arrest 13

UAE authorities have arrested 13 men suspected of being members of an international gang involved in drug smuggling.

The suspects are accused of operating in the Emirates under the direction of a drug kingpin based in Bahrain.

The month-long operation, carried out by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency in co-ordination with police in Dubai, Sharjah and Bahrain, led to the seizure of illegal substances worth more than Dh3.3 million ($898,000), the agency said on Wednesday.

“The UAE seized 54.6kg of narcotics and 8,159 illegal painkillers and e-cigarettes filled with Hashish oil,” the agency said.

“The ringleader, who was guiding the suspects from Bahrain, was arrested in co-operation with authorities in Bahrain and brought to the UAE. All gang members will face justice.”

The agency added that among the 13 suspects arrested in the UAE were six Indian citizens, three Iranians, two Pakistanis, one Egyptian and one Sri Lankan.

The suspects’ activities in different parts of the country were monitored by authorities.

“The operation is part of broader national strategy to dismantle drug supply networks, including those run from outside the country to enhance community safety and stability,” the agency said.

It added that regional and international co-operation was a crucial aspect of tackling cross-border crime and bringing those involved to justice.

“We have the legal frameworks and operational capabilities that enable us to take the necessary measures against drug traffickers who run their networks from outside the UAE,” the agency said.

Dubai Police on Tuesday announced that they had blocked 110 websites promoting drugs during the first quarter of the year.