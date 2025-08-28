UAE helps to foil $3bn drug-smuggling plot

The UAE has played a key role in an operation targeting international criminal gangs under which 822 tonnes of illegal drugs worth $2.9 billion were seized.
The operation was carried out by the International Security Alliance (ISA), with co-operation from 25 countries including Bahrain, Spain, Morocco, France, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Italy, state news agency Wam reported.
A total of 12,564 suspects were arrested around the world.
"This intensive co-operation contributed to gathering information on new criminal networks, exchanging expertise on drug-smuggling methods, unifying the efforts of the alliance and its partners in combating narcotics, and building bilateral relations between specialised experts," Wam reported.
"This enhanced the efficiency of field co-ordination, raised the level of joint preparedness, and developed proactive mechanisms to counter and control cross-border (illicit) drug flows."
The ISA was established in 2017 by France and the UAE with the aim of enhancing co-operation and building partnerships to address common security challenges.
