Three killed in mass shooting at San Diego Islamic centre, police say

Three people were killed in a mass shooting carried out by two gunmen at the Islamic Centre of San Diego in California on Monday, police said.

The two shooters, believed to be aged 17 and 19, were killed by "self-inflicted gunshot wounds", San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said. He said one of the shooters had worked as a security guard at the mosque.

Police said the victims' bodies were found outside the Islamic centre.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria first reported that he had been told of an "active shooter situation" at the mosque, in the Clairemont community. "Hate has no place in San Diego,” he later told reporters.

Imam Taha Hassane offered his condolences to the families of those killed. "It is extremely outrageous to target a place of worship. Our Islamic centre is a place of worship," he said.

Footage showed dozens of police cars on a bridge next to the Islamic centre, with officers ​and their vehicles surrounding the grounds, aiming ‌rifles at the mosque.

The Islamic ‌Centre in Clairemont is the largest mosque in San Diego County ⁠and houses the Bright Horizon Academy, a school providing Islamic ⁠education, according to its website.