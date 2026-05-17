Astronomers and members of the public alike will attempt to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. Pawan Singh / The National
Astronomers and members of the public alike will attempt to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. Pawan Singh / The National
Astronomers and members of the public alike will attempt to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. Pawan Singh / The National
Astronomers and members of the public alike will attempt to sight the crescent moon on Sunday evening. Pawan Singh / The National

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UAE

Eid Al Adha start date to be announced tonight as UAE public urged to sight moon

Citizens, residents and experts called on to help observe crescent moon

The National

May 17, 2026

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The UAE public is being urged to look to the skies on Sunday evening to determine the start date of Eid Al Adha and the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The UAE Fatwa Council has called on astronomy experts, citizens and residents alike to attempt to sight the crescent moon which heralds the start of Dhu Al Hijja, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar.

If the moon is observed on Sunday – as some astronomy experts have forecast – Dhu Al Hijja will begin the following day.

This would allow for the start dates of both Hajj – which falls on the eighth day of the month – and Eid Al Adha, which commences on its 10th day, to be determined.

If Monday, May 18 is the first day of Dhu Al Hijja, Hajj will begin on Monday, May 25, with Arafat Day on Tuesday, May 26 and Eid Al Adha getting under way on Wednesday, May 27.

In the event the moon is not visible on Sunday, Dhu Al Hijja will commence on Tuesday, May 19, with Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha also beginning a day later.

Tunisia and Turkey have already declared that Monday, May 18 will be the first day of Dhu Al Hijja, having sighted the crescent moon.

Holiday for workers

The Eid Al Adha holiday for public sector workers was announced by authorities this week, but private sector staff are still awaiting confirmation of their break.

Government employees will be granted leave from Monday, May 25 until Friday, May 29, with normal working hours resuming on Monday, June 1.

Private schools in Dubai will also close from Monday, May 25 until Friday, May 29, it was previously announced.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two Eid festivals on the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by millions of Muslims around the world.

Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice, as it commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj season, when pilgrims travel to Makkah to perform a series of rituals. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam.

It is typically a time for friends and family to reflect on their faith, come together for communal gatherings and dinners and take part in charitable acts to help others.

Muslims hold traditional prayers at mosques across the Emirates on the first morning of Eid Al Adha, to mark the start of a cherished religious festival.

Updated: May 17, 2026, 10:58 AM

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Eid Al Adha start date to be announced tonight as UAE public urged to sight moon