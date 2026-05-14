More than 850,000 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

More than 850,000 pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj, as the kingdom makes its final preparations to host the annual pilgrimage, ministers said.

Authorities in Makkah are gearing up for a busy season, in which pilgrims are expected to conduct Hajj from May 25 to 30 against the backdrop of the Iran war.

The pilgrimage to the holiest city in Islam takes place during Dhu Al Hijja, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

“As of Wednesday, 820,000 pilgrims entered the kingdom by air, including 240,000 through the Makkah Route Initiative, while about 35,000 arrived by land crossings and 4,000 by sea,” Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah said on Wednesday.

The Makkah Route Initiative allows pilgrims to easy access to Saudi immigration procedures and official matters before they travel.

Officials say an integrated system is in place for the arrival and safe return of the pilgrims, and to ensure they perform their rituals smoothly and comfortably at the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.

Mr Al Rabiah said more than 100 schemes under Saudi Vision 2030 have been set up to improve services. About 30 Saudi companies are providing services to pilgrims from abroad, by offering digital booking to people coming from at least 126 countries.

This can be done through the Nusuk platform, which has more than 51 million users.

The minister said the Hajj Without Luggage initiative was created to reduce airport processing times from 120 minutes to around 15, by allowing pilgrims to ship baggage directly to their residences in Saudi Arabia.

Salman Al Dosari, Minister of Media, said the initiative was in its eighth year, serving 10 countries and 17 ports. Since it was launched, more than 1.2 million pilgrims have used it.

The holy sites will have 5G network coverage and there are 4,200 technical staff “working in the field to ensure direct connectivity”, he said. Mr Al Dosari said more than 150 media outlets are covering Hajj this year.

The Hajj Ministry has said all visitors must obtain permits for the pilgrimage through authorised channels and adhere to all requirements.

The kingdom is preparing for its biggest and busiest tourist season, as it carries out inspections for security purposes, such as preventing unauthorised pilgrims from entering Makkah and other holy sites.

The deputy Emir of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishaal, has conducted an inspection on a tour of the holy sites. He reviewed full operational readiness of the facilities and services available to pilgrims.

Millions across the world travel to Saudi Arabia to complete one of the five pillars of Islam. Last year, more than two million pilgrims were at Hajj.