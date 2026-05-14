Sphere Abu Dhabi to open on Yas Island in 2029

The highly anticipated Sphere Abu Dhabi is to open on Yas Island at the end of 2029.

Positioned between SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Yas Mall, the entertainment venue will be only the second of its kind in the world after Sphere Vegas, the landmark Las Vegas attraction famed for its 16K-resolution “exosphere”, or wraparound screen. Opened in 2023, Sphere Vegas has hosted immersive concerts by the likes of U2, the Eagles and Backstreet Boys.

The 20,000-capacity Sphere Abu Dhabi will host three categories of events: Sphere Experiences or proprietary immersive productions that feature multisensory storytelling; concert residencies; and brand events that include everything from combat sports and conferences to product launches.

Yas Island was selected to home Sphere Abu Dhabi's thanks to its existing infrastructure and the breadth of experiences it already offers, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, tells The National.

“Yas Island is a place where you can experience everything from theme parks, hospitality and shopping, to golfing, beach experiences, nightlife, food and beverage, all in one destination,” he says.

“One of our strategies at Yas and many of our other destinations is how well we interconnect experiences. So it's important that everything is within walking distance and everything is connected to some form of mass transportation, whether that is a bus network, a tram network or even a fast rail network that connects us with the other emirates and beyond.”

DCT Abu Dhabi is working with US-based Sphere Entertainment, the company behind Sphere Vegas to develop the entertainment venue. Photo: DCT Abu Dhabi Info

Yas Island's proximity to a major train station means visitors travelling from Dubai and the Northern Emirates will face “a very, very short commute”, Al Mubarak adds.

DCT Abu Dhabi is working with US-based Sphere Entertainment, the company behind Sphere Vegas, to develop the venue. Al Mubarak confirms that the estimates for the construction costs stand at $1.7 billion.

That, he says, covers “everything from steel manufacturers, MEP [mechanical, electrical and plumbing] players, all forms of contractors, from piling to concrete work. So this is really a positive shake-up to the construction industry here in Abu Dhabi.”

'Different world'

Sphere Abu Dhabi will be an “enhanced version” of what is currently out there because of how fast technology is changing, Al Mubarak explains.

DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with several technology partners across aspects such as the sound and quality of the LED screens to “transform the experience – not just 3D, but 4D and even 5D”, he says.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

“What’s amazing about the experience is that you are truly the most important person inside the Sphere when you take your seat. You are almost wrapped in a different world.”

The potential Sphere Abu Dhabi holds to provide a platform not only for international acts, but also local and regional artists and endeavours – particularly Emirati talent, culture and storytelling – will be another key attraction.

“The exosphere, which I’m very excited about, can become a global canvas for our artists to showcase collaborations and showcase their art forms. It becomes a place where we can really harness the power of art and culture,” he says. “Can you imagine if we did a competition in the UAE where school kids have the opportunity to show their art on the exosphere for the world to see?

“I’m excited about the future of this project and how it will connect to creators,” adds Al Mubarak.

Outside of concerts and entertainment offerings, the venue will seek to attract conference and business tourism.

“If you look at the business plan of the Sphere in Vegas today, the revenue generation comes from global sponsors, from musical acts, from the films they produce and showcase and, of course, from Mice [meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions], which obviously is a huge business for them,” Al Mubarak says.

Beyond concerts and events, Sphere Abu Dhabi will also serve as a public gathering space, he says. “When we look at what we do in Abu Dhabi, we try to link everything back to community.”

More Spheres in the region?

James Dolan, the executive chairman and chief executive of Sphere Entertainment, said that Sphere Abu Dhabi was the first step in realising his company's vision for a global network of venues.

“Abu Dhabi is a premier international capital city, and its ambition, infrastructure and position as a cultural crossroads make it a natural home for Sphere,” he said in a statement. “Sphere Abu Dhabi will establish Yas Island as a destination in the region for immersive experiences, and we look forward to working with DCT Abu Dhabi to see this venue come to life.”

Al Mubarak did not delve into too many details about DCT's deal with Sphere for the exclusive rights to develop venues across the Middle East and North Africa over 10 years. The deal was revealed last year in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing by Sphere Entertainment.

"We have a very strong relationship with Sphere Entertainment. One of the attributes of this relationship is that if there's an opportunity for mini Spheres in the region, then we would be a partner with Sphere in basically making that happen," he says.

"But I think currently our entire focus is to bring this amazing project to Abu Dhabi and to the UAE, and to fulfil our promise and bring it online so we can all visit."

Disney Abu Dhabi, Harry Potter land and more

A rendering of the future Disney park coming to Abu Dhabi. Photo: Miral Info

Sphere Abu Dhabi is not the only major attraction in the pipeline for Yas Island. Plans for Disney Abu Dhabi – the entertainment giant’s first theme park in the Middle East – were unveiled last year, while a Harry Potter-themed land is also under development as part of a major expansion of Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi.

These will join Yas Island’s growing roster of attractions, which already includes Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Yas Marina Circuit, which hosts the annual Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix.