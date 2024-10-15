'I've been to Sphere Las Vegas - here's why it will be an incredible addition to Abu Dhabi'

Over the years, my work has taken me to plenty of places, each offering unique sights and venues – from surreal to breathtakingly beautiful. While Las Vegas has always been a destination for conferences and tech meet-ups, the city's Sphere has truly captivated me on recent visits. Adjacent to the Strip, the city’s famous entertainment and casino district, it is part of The Venetian Resort complex. I will admit, that when the venue was initially announced, I couldn’t help but wonder what another dazzling display of colour, in a city synonymous with bright lights, could possibly add. Cut to November 2023, just two months after its grand debut, I stood in my suite at The Venetian ready to take in the familiar cityscape. As I pulled back the curtains, I was greeted by something unexpected – a massive, smirking emoji staring right at me. It took a moment to realise that I was looking at the Sphere and not witnessing a scene straight out of a sci-fi movie. Sphere Las Vegas has since become a must-visit for all my trips to the city, and I can confidently say that this awe-inspiring digital globoid is one of the most transformative spaces I have ever encountered. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/music-stage/2024/10/15/sphere-abu-dhabi-las-vegas/" target="_blank">Sphere Abu Dhabi</a>, which was announced on Tuesday by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and Sphere Entertainment, is destined to be just as incredible. As <i>The National </i>reported, the UAE's version will retain many of the original’s features, including the shape from which it takes its name and its exterior and interior surfaces. Visiting Las Vegas Sphere is about more than its status as the world’s largest spherical structure. The splendid exterior, known as the Exosphere, is not merely a screen; it consists of a metal grid with 1.2 million baseball-sized LEDs, which shine in synchrony to create stunning images across its expansive 580,000-square-foot surface. Beyond the remarkable visuals, the true magic lies in the experience it creates by blending a visual, sonic and spatial symphony that empowers a space to bring art to life. For example, during a performance, the dome’s screen can transport you from countryside to smart cities, while offering subtle sensory effects, such as wind or temperature shifts, making you feel as if you have truly entered another world. On the Las Vegas skyline, the Sphere stands out as a remarkable contrast to its towering neighbours, The Venetian and Wynn Las Vegas. With dimensions equal to almost two city blocks and a height greater than the length of a football field, it has an arena-like seating capacity while exuding jaw-dropping beauty from every angle. Its striking presence is visible from almost all corners of The Strip. On the inside is the Atrium, a long, amorphous space that rises four levels high, bathed in an icy blue light. It sparkles with digital art and buzzes and the space is decked with humanoid robots, each named Aura. The venue has the power to transport you to an entirely different realm. Akin to a colossal cavern, its vastness strikes you like lightning, and attending a concert there will remain etched in your memory for years to come. Sphere Las Vegas represents a "quantum leap" for live events. It isn’t just another Instagrammable landmark for your social stories; it’s a journey that elevates the ordinary to the extraordinary. Considered to be the largest spherical structure on the planet and the world's largest highest-definition LED screen both inside and outside, It will be an apt addition to Abu Dhabi’s futuristic landscape. With its promise of immersive experiences and breathtaking visuals, it will undoubtedly captivate audiences and redefine the possibilities of entertainment in the UAE and the GCC region as a whole. I can’t help but feel a surge of excitement for the Abu Dhabi version. I eagerly await the chance to experience this spectacular venue first-hand when it’s ready. Here’s to the future, and to the extraordinary experiences that await us all at Sphere Abu Dhabi.