Dubai's Salik reports decline of 13 million journeys and revenue drop amid Iran war

Thirteen million fewer journeys were made on Dubai's road toll network in the first three months of this year compared to the same period in 2025, with the Iran war driving a sharp drop in traffic.

Salik, the operator, recorded 197 million trips by registered vehicles in the first quarter of the year, down 6.4 per cent from 210 million.

The number of recorded journeys dropped 12 per cent from the fourth quarter of last year, when 224.3 million were completed. Total revenue stood at Dh728.9 million ($198.4 million), declining 3 per cent year-on-year, Salik said in its latest financial report shared on Monday.

The company reported a profit of Dh369.3 million from January to the end of March, a slight drop from the Dh370.6 million in the first quarter of 2025.

This came despite a 7.5 per cent increase in the number of active registered accounts in the Salik network over the 12 months, amid Dubai's sustained population growth.

The outbreak of the Iran conflict on February 28 caused a drop in the number of vehicles on Dubai's typically busy roads, with fewer tourists, the temporary switch to remote work for some companies and the resumption of distance learning at nurseries, schools and universities being key factors.

Mattar Al Tayer, chairman of the board of directors for Salik, said the results highlighted the operator's ability to “deliver resilient performance amid a challenging operational environment”.

Salik collected Dh625.5 million from toll fees in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 6 per cent decline, year-on-year, which it attributed to “softer traffic trends”.

It said the drop in toll revenue was partially offset by the “continued impact” of a variable pricing scheme introduced in January 2025.

Revenue from fines in the first quarter – for violations such as failing to register vehicles within the Salik system and driving through tolls without sufficient balance on an account – was Dh69.1 million. This was up 1 per cent on the corresponding period last year, accounting for 9.5 per cent of total revenue.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, chief executive of Salik, said business remained strong, despite a drop in traffic in March.

“Salik delivered a solid performance in Q1 of 2026, overcoming challenging conditions and once again reflecting the strength of our core tolling platform, the discipline of our operating model and the continued progress against our long-term strategic priorities,” he said.

“Despite the slowdown in traffic volumes since the beginning of March, the business continued to demonstrate healthy underlying profitability, cash generation and disciplined financial performance.

“The UAE continues to navigate evolving regional and global dynamics with confidence, supported by its diversified economy, advanced infrastructure and proactive policy environment, with several recently announced projects by the government of Dubai reaffirming the emirate’s continued growth and evolution.

“As conditions gradually stabilise, we remain confident in the strength of the business’s underlying fundamentals and in our ability to return to a more normalised operating trend over time.”

What is Salik?

The Salik system was introduced in 2007 to ease traffic congestion, raise state revenue and encourage the population to use public transport.

The first two gates were installed in Al Garhoud and Al Barsha, with Safa and Al Maktoum Bridge gates added a year later. In 2013, three more were introduced, at Airport Tunnel and Al Mamzar South and North. In 2018, the Jebel Ali gate was established.

Two additional Salik toll gates – at the Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and at Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road – were activated in November 2024.

Motorists are charged to pass through each gate, with the amount deducted automatically from tags fixed to vehicle windscreens. The tags can be bought online or at service stations, and topped up online or through recharge cards.