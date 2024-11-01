The Jebel Ali Salik gate was established in 2018 and was set to reduce traffic by about 25 per cent. Victor Besa / The National
Dubai's two new Salik toll gates to be activated on November 24

New gates will be in operation on Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and in Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road

November 01, 2024