Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces scheme to eradicate river blindness

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Sunday launched a project to support efforts to eradicate river blindness.

The scheme targets seven million direct beneficiaries and 35.4 million indirect beneficiaries over the next three years.

It will be implemented by Noor Dubai, under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

River blindness is caused by the bite of a black fly that has been infected by a parasitic worm. The symptoms include intense itching, a rash, and visual impairment, which can potentially lead to permanent blindness.

“To fight blindness is to fight darkness and disability, and to empower people to lead a life with dignity. We remain committed to launching such initiatives," said Sheikh Mohammed, reported Dubai Media Office.

Noor Dubai will oversee the project, which includes mass administration of medicine for prevention and treatment, community surveys and assessments to monitor early signs of the disease, and the training of local healthcare workers towards realising the goal of fully eradicating river blindness by 2030, the media office added.

More than 99 per cent of people infected with river blindness live in Yemen and Africa, according to the World Health Organisation. There were 252.3 million people who required treatment for the condition in 2024.

Also present during the announcement were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.