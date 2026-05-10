Pupils to return to UAE schools on Monday, authorities confirm

Pupils will be back in classrooms from Monday, May 11, after a week of remote learning due to the Iranian missile threat.

The announcement was made on Sunday by the country's Ministry of Education.

The move follows last week's announcement that a decision on whether pupils should return to classrooms in the UAE or continue to learn remotely would be announced on the evening of Sunday, May 10.

Disruption in learning

The government previously mandated that the education sector shift to remote learning at the beginning of March, after the start of the Iran war.

Schools and nurseries across the Emirates began reopening their doors on April 20, with strict safety rules in place.

Aside from the switch to remote learning, international A-level and GCSE exams were cancelled.

Leading UK education boards confirmed this month that summer exams for school leavers and university hopefuls would be scrapped – potentially putting academic aspirations on hold.

Schools are dealing with portfolios, coursework submissions and teacher-predicted grades to ensure this year's classes receive results that reflect their years of work.