UAE schools to return to in-person learning on Monday

The Ministry of Education has announced the resumption of in-person learning for all public and private nurseries, kindergartens and schools on Monday, April 20.

Private schools will have the flexibility to implement a hybrid rotational model when needed, the ministry added. It said the move comes after schools across the country completed readiness and preparation plans.

The same applies for universities, with all students and academic and administrative staff at public and private higher education institutions also returning on Monday.

Educational institutions will remain prepared to move to alternative teaching methods when needed, the ministry said.

Schools and universities have been teaching online since the beginning of March, after Iran first attacked the UAE with missiles and drones.

It was previously announced that remote learning would continue across the UAE until at least April 17, after which it would be reviewed weekly.

Before Wednesday's announcement, government and local education authorities inspected institutions to ensure they were ready to return to in-person learning.

Guidelines are being developed to support flexible transitions between in-person and remote learning as needed.

Exams cancelled

The Iran war has caused major disruption to education. Aside from the switch to remote learning, international A-level and GCSE examinations were cancelled. Leading UK education boards confirmed this month that summer exams for school leavers and university hopefuls would be scrapped, possibly putting academic aspirations on hold.

The country’s air defences have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

Since the war began, attacks have led to the deaths of two UAE Armed Forces personnel and a Moroccan civilian contractor. A further 10 civilians have been killed in the Emirates, including Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian citizens.

There have been 224 recorded injuries in the UAE during the conflict.