Abu Dhabi freezes all rent increases until further notice

Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre has announced that all rents for residential, commercial and industrial properties will not increase until further notice.

The measure was announced by the property centre on its social media channels on Tuesday morning. “Your rent stays the same. A temporary measure is in effect across Abu Dhabi,” the centre posted on X.

“All residential, commercial and industrial tenancy contract renewals will be processed at a zero per cent increase for the duration of the measure. Any new tenancy contract on a previously rented unit will be offered at the same rental value as the preceding contract.”

A circular from the real estate centre said the measure would be in place until further notice.

An annual cap has been in place in Abu Dhabi since 2016, preventing a landlord from raising rent by more than five per cent at the time of renewal.

The rent freeze comes as many in the UAE grapple with rising prices, with some experiencing job losses or salary reductions, linked to the impact of the Iran war.

Last year, Abu Dhabi's rental market remained very tight, driven by strong population growth and limited available housing stock. One market report estimated that average residential rents rose 11 per cent during 2025.