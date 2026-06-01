UAE launches plan to tackle 220,000 tonnes of wasted clothing a year

A major sustainability project has been launched across the UAE to help tackle the increasing number of clothes going to waste.

About 220,000 tonnes of textile waste are produced each year in the country, state news agency Wam reported.

President Sheikh Mohamed has directed the launch of Naseej, the National Initiative for Textile Circularity, which is to serve as a "national platform co-ordinating policy, industry action, research, and public engagement across the textile value chain", Wam added.

“Naseej reaffirms the UAE’s commitment to sustainability as a shared national responsibility," said Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed, Deputy Chairwoman of the Presidential Court for National Projects.

'Conscious consumption'

"It reflects a forward-looking vision that transforms challenges into lasting opportunities by driving positive behavioural change, encouraging responsible resource use and empowering community participation and volunteering. The initiative lays the foundation for resilient, future-ready development that benefits generations to come.”

The rise of fast fashion has become a major environmental issue. Estimates suggest the fashion industry is responsible for about 10 per cent of global emissions, with dyes and chemicals contributing to pollution. At the same time, the past decade has seen a sharp increase in ever-cheaper fashion choices.

How to support project

Naseej is to host its inaugural community activation, The Fabric of Possibility, from June 5 to 7 at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. Designed as an immersive experience, the activation invites people to reflect on the impact of textile waste.

Naseej will introduce a series of national programmes to support sustainable textile practices, strengthen collection and recycling infrastructure and advance research. The UAE project will "foster a culture of conscious consumption aligned with circular economy principles", Wam said.

"Through Naseej, we are establishing a national framework that aligns policy, industry action and public participation under this shared vision for a circular economy," said Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism.