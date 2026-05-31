My Dubai Rent: Couple invest Dh60,000 to upgrade three-bed Downtown apartment with five bathrooms

Interior designer and abstract artist Tehmina Nadeem relocated from London to Dubai in late 2021 and chose to rent in Downtown Dubai.

The 49-year-old Briton and her husband, who works in banking, are on their third stint living in the city and say the area suited their lifestyle as a couple whose mature children live in the UK and US.

Earlier this year they shifted Downtown buildings to a spacious three-bedroom, five-bathroom apartment in Boulevard Point to be centrally located and avoid long commutes.

Although she didn't disclose how much rent they pay, equivalent units in the development generally lease for between Dh330,000 and Dh450,000.

Ms Nadeem showed The National around their home.

Please tell us about the apartment

The light and bright living space at the apartment in Boulevard Point. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

My husband and I moved back to Dubai in December 2021 and initially lived in a building called DT1. Our experience there was amazing.

In January 2026 we moved to Boulevard Point. Our three-bedroom home, plus maid’s room, is close to 2,500sq ft, which is quite rare nowadays, especially with many of the newer apartments becoming increasingly compact. We really appreciated the openness, spaciousness, and overall layout.

One of the things we love most is its direct connection to Dubai Mall. The building is part of the wider complex that includes Address Dubai Mall and Fountain Views, which makes the location incredibly convenient.

What drove your choice of location?

The balcony offers prime Burj Khalifa views. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

What appealed most was the convenience and connectivity; Downtown is premium, vibrant, and extremely well connected to all parts of Dubai. It is also close to the airport, which is important for us as we travel frequently.

We chose to live in Downtown Dubai – and specifically this building – because the location is truly unmatched. It is one of the most prime and well-connected areas in the city, which suits both our professional and personal lifestyle perfectly.

As an interior designer, being close to leading design and furniture houses is extremely important. Dubai Mall has some of the best brands and suppliers. It makes my work with Silver Tree Home of Art and Interiors incredibly convenient, as I can easily bring clients to explore furniture, lighting, wallpapers and decor options.

Do you feel you get value for your rent?

We felt the apartment represented very good value for money considering everything it offers. From our living room, we have a full panoramic view of the boulevard, and Burj Khalifa is directly in front of us. Waking up to those views every day is truly special.

The facilities in the building are also exceptional. As an Emaar property, the building is very well maintained. The standard of upkeep and service is excellent.

How have you made it your home?

The stylish dining area at the three-bedroom property. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

When I first viewed the apartment it had been occupied by another family for the previous four years, so naturally there was some wear and tear.

I immediately saw the potential to personalise and elevate the space, while making it more functional and aesthetically refined.

I work closely with a reputed joinery company called Closets Unlimited. We have collaborated on several projects over the years and, for this home, I decided it would be the perfect opportunity to design custom pieces suited to the apartment.

With the team, I designed a beautiful TV unit and coffee station for the living room.

I’m also an abstract artist. I just converted my third bedroom into a studio and I use it as a guest room when my daughter is visiting from London, where we own a home.

So you invested in upgrades?

At least Dh60,000-Dh70,000, including furniture. Some people may question investing in custom interiors for a rented property, but I strongly believe your standard of living should never be determined by whether a home is rented or owned.

If you know you are going to spend several years in a place, it is absolutely worth creating an environment that reflects your lifestyle and makes you feel comfortable and inspired every day.

Beyond the joinery work, I also upgraded by installing wooden flooring over the existing tiles. It was a very practical solution, simply an overlay that instantly transformed the warmth and feel.

The view we have is too fancy not to be fancy inside.

What amenities do you have?

The amenities are one of the biggest advantages. The building has a very well-equipped gym and a beautiful swimming pool with absolutely phenomenal views, with the Burj Khalifa directly in front.

One of the standout features is connectivity. Boulevard Point is directly connected to Dubai Mall and also connected to Social Distrikt on the ground floor from where you can easily access restaurants, cafes, Cinemacity, and even a bowling alley.

The building offers a 24-hour concierge service, and the security system includes face recognition access, which provides an added sense of safety and comfort.

Another major advantage is the location. We can reach the airport in less than 20 minutes, and essentials like Waitrose are just downstairs.

Anything you would change about living there?

Honestly, there is very little. I am extremely satisfied with the building, the services, the facilities, the location, and the overall connectivity that Downtown Dubai offers.

The only challenge at times is the traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours. However, that is really more a reflection of Dubai’s growing population and popularity, rather than an issue specific to the building itself.

Apart from that, I genuinely have no complaints. I truly enjoy living here and have had a wonderful experience overall.

Do you plan to continue living there?

Yes, absolutely. As long as my husband continues his work in banking and I continue my work as an interior designer, we see ourselves living here long term.

I genuinely enjoy the lifestyle. It provides a level of comfort, convenience, safety, and luxury that I feel very privileged to experience.

As long as life and work continue to feel fulfilling and sustainable, we would be very happy to continue calling Dubai home.

Would you consider buying a UAE property?

It’s my third stint in Dubai, and I really feel at home.

I would invest. We haven’t really picked up on anything that would tick all the boxes. At some point, if it does, why not.