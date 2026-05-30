UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu and his staff dismissed

Cosmin Olariou and his coaching staff have had their contracts with the UAE Football Association terminated.
The FA confirmed the dismissals on Saturday morning, saying a replacement for Olaroiu would be announced soon.
"The Board of Directors of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has decided to terminate the contract of the head coach of the UAE national team, Cosmin Olaroiu, along with his assistant staff," the statement said.
"The Association expressed its thanks and appreciation for their efforts with the national team during the past period.
"The UAE Football Association will announce the new technical staff for the national team in the coming period."
Olaroiu was installed as national team coach in April 2025 following the dismissal of Paulo Bento the previous month.
The Romanian, 56, had a successful track record in UAE club football, winning league titles at Al Ain and Shabab Al Ahli and had just guided Sharjah to the AFC Champions League Two title.
He was tasked with getting the UAE's faltering 2026 World Cup qualifying bid back on track.
Draws against Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meant the UAE could finish only third in their Asian qualifying group, meaning they would head to a fourth round of qualifying where they were placed in a mini-league containing Oman and Qatar.
A 2-1 win over the Omanis meant the Emirates needed only to avoid defeat in their match against Qatar to punch their ticket to only a second World Cup.
But a contentious match saw the national team lose 2-1 and miss out on a first global finals appearance since 1990.
They were given another bite at the cherry, but a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Iraq over two legs saw them miss out on entry to the intercontinental play-offs as well.
Iraq went on to beat Bolivia in that play-off final to qualify for a first World Cup in 40 years.
There has been much speculation that the UAE could replace Iran at the 2026 global finals if they pull out due to the ongoing war with the United States and Israel.
Olaroiu oversaw a disappointing Fifa Arab Cup campaign in December, in which the UAE finished fourth after losing to Saudi Arabia in the third-place play-off.
It proved to be his final game in charge.