New UAE coach Cosmin Olaroiu has been tasked with rescuing the national team's World Cup qualification campaign. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Cosmin Olaroiu tops UAE football charts with appointment that has been long time coming

Star coach at domestic level will have a short turnaround from Sharjah to national team duties ahead of World Cup qualifying finale

Paul Radley
April 20, 2025