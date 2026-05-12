Middle East flight updates: International airlines extend suspensions to the region

Air travel in the Gulf is ramping up amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the country on May 2 while Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have reopened their airspace after large-scale closures following the outbreak of the Iran war on February 28.

While some international airlines have resumed operations, several others are taking a cautious approach and extending flight suspensions to parts of the Middle East.

Here is how airlines are responding.

International airlines

Iraqi Airways

Iraqi Airways has announced the resumption of both domestic and international flights as it begins a phased return to operations and the country's airspace reopens following the announcement of a ceasefire.

The airline said initial services will focus on domestic routes linking Baghdad, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah and Basra, alongside select international flights to destinations including Istanbul, Cairo and Amman.

The restart is part of a gradual plan to restore operations, with the airline continuing to monitor regional developments and adjust schedules accordingly.

Passengers are advised to confirm their bookings in advance, as services remain subject to change during the recovery period.

British Airways

British Airways is planning a phased return to the Middle East, with flights to Dubai and Doha set to resume from July 1, with one daily service each.

Dubai operations will gradually increase, with a second daily flight expected from October 16. Services to Riyadh are due to restart earlier, from May 20, while routes to Bahrain and Amman remain suspended until October 25.

The airline has also confirmed it has permanently suspended flights to Jeddah. It said schedules remain under constant review due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Air India

Air India and Air India Express are operating a mix of scheduled and ad hoc flights across the Middle East, although services remain limited and subject to change.

The airlines said services are dependent on operational conditions and slot availability, with schedules continuing to be adjusted.

Passengers affected by cancellations may rebook their travel at no additional charge or request a full refund, depending on fare conditions.

IndiGo

IndiGo has resumed flights to Doha and Dubai, restoring more than 60 weekly services from several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The return of these routes follows earlier suspensions due to regional airspace closures, with the airline now gradually reinstating its Middle East operations.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling, as schedules may still be subject to change.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines resumed flights to Damascus, Beirut and Amman from May 1, as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East.

The airline has also extended its flexible travel policy, allowing passengers booked on affected routes to make changes or request refunds, depending on fare conditions.

Schedules remain subject to change as operations continue to stabilise.

KLM

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Gulf.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until June 28.

The airline said it is not yet able to resume its regular schedule in the region, with flights cancelled or adjusted depending on operational conditions.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel for a later date or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has suspended flights to several destinations in the region.

Flights to Tel Aviv are cancelled until June 30, while those to Dubai are suspended until July 11. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook on later Lufthansa Group-operated flights.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who purchased tickets by March 28, for travel between February 28 and September 14, can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination, and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

United Airlines

United Airlines is operating limited services in the region, with flights to Dubai affected by ongoing disruption.

Services to Tel Aviv remain suspended, with the airline extending its pause on the route until at least September, as regional conditions continue to impact operations.

United has said schedules remain subject to change, and passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions.

Royal Jordanian

Royal Jordanian said passengers affected by cancellations are being offered flexible travel options.

Travellers can change their flights free of charge or request a refund, while rerouting options may be available, including on other airlines, subject to availability.

The airline added that operations will continue as long as Jordanian airspace remains open, with schedules subject to change.

Air France

Air France has extended the suspension of several Middle East routes.

Flights to and from Riyadh remain suspended until May 19, while flights to and from Dubai, Tel Aviv and Beirut are cancelled until May 27, with schedules subject to change depending on security conditions and airspace availability.

“The resumption of our operations will remain subject to an assessment of the local situation, which is highly evolutive,” the airline said on its website.

Swiss

Swiss has suspended several flights in the region. As part of measures imposed by Lufthansa Group, flights to Tel Aviv are suspended until May 31, while those to Dubai remain suspended until July 11. Services to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran are on hold until October 24.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled may request a full refund or rebook to a later Lufthansa Group-operated flight.

“Changes may occur for individual airlines due to the dynamic situation and will be communicated accordingly,” the airline said.

Finnair

Finnair has cancelled flights to and from Doha until July 2, with affected passengers being contacted directly.

The airline said rerouting may not always be possible due to limited availability, with refunds offered where alternative arrangements cannot be made. It has also suspended flights through the airspace over Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until June 30.

The airline has introduced a ticket waiver policy, allowing affected passengers to rebook, reroute or request a refund without additional fees. Customers are advised to contact their booking agent or the airline directly for assistance.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to and from Dubai remain cancelled until August 2.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by the flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Airlines in the Gulf

Etihad Airways

The UAE’s national airline has resumed operations, but is not yet back to full capacity, with schedules continuing to be adjusted as conditions evolve.

Etihad Airways is currently operating a reduced timetable while gradually expanding its network, with services yet to fully return to pre-disruption levels. Passengers are advised to check directly with the airline for the latest updates, as flight schedules remain subject to change.

Emirates

Emirates is now operating flights to 137 destinations across 72 countries, covering Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas, as it continues to rebuild its global network.

The airline said it is monitoring the situation closely and working to offer more flight options and connections in the coming weeks.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive any changes or cancellations before heading to the airport.

Travellers affected by disruptions can rebook on an alternative flight to the same or nearby destination for travel up to June 15, or request a refund depending on their booking conditions.

Flydubai

Flydubai is currently operating flights across its network with a reduced schedule. Flight durations and transit times in Dubai may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths, the airline said.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia is operating a limited number of flights to and from three airports in the UAE: Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Passengers booked on cancelled flights are eligible for one free date change, a full refund or a full credit voucher within 30 days.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is continuing to restore its Middle East network, with passenger flights to Baghdad, Basra and Erbil resuming from May 10.

The airline has already restarted daily services to Dubai and Sharjah, along with routes to Bahrain, Damascus and Kozhikode, improving options for travellers across the region.

The airline said it is progressing with a phased return of its global network, with services expected to expand to more than 150 destinations from June 16.

Passengers are advised to check the airline’s website or app regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date, as schedules remain subject to change.

Oman Air

Oman Air says most of its flights are operating, although some routes continue to be affected by regional airspace restrictions.

Passengers are advised to manage their bookings and check for updates through the airline’s website or mobile app.

SalamAir

SalamAir said some of its scheduled flights may be subject to changes due to ongoing regional developments and airspace restrictions.

Flights to and from Iran remain suspended until August 31, while services to Iraq, Lebanon, Kuwait and Qatar are suspended until May 30.

Affected passengers will be contacted directly, while others are advised to check for updates through official channels.

Gulf Air

Gulf Air is gradually restoring its network following the reopening of the Bahrain’s airspace, with flights set to reach more than 50 destinations by June.

The airline has already resumed services to cities including London, Dubai, Istanbul and Riyadh, with additional routes rolling out in phases through May and June, including destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Passengers are advised to check flight schedules regularly and manage bookings via the airline’s website or app, as services continue to be reinstated and remain subject to change.

Saudia

Saudia partially resumed flight operations to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman, operating a limited number of daily services.

The airline said the schedule will include flights between Jeddah and Dubai and between Abu Dhabi and Amman, with return services also operating on the same routes.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport, as schedules remain subject to change.

Flynas

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline flynas is ramping up operations. It recently announced it is resuming flights between Jeddah and Damascus, as well as flights between Riyadh and Damascus. Direct flights between Riyadh and Maldives are also set to resume from June 20.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before travelling, as schedules may change at short notice.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait International Airport began limited operations, starting with Kuwait Airways flights, from April 26.

The airline has since resumed daily direct flights from Kuwait City to several international destinations including Dubai, Manila, Dhaka, Mumbai, Cochin, London, Beirut and Cairo.