UAE's aviation authority says flight operations gradually returning to normal

Flight operations in the UAE are gradually returning to normal levels despite attacks from Iran, the country's aviation authority said on Friday evening.

More than 1.4 million passengers passed through the nation's airports between March 1-12, said the General Civil Aviation Authority.

It estimated that the operational activity of UAE carriers has reached 44.6 per cent of the levels before the missile and drone attacks were launched by Iran.

"The safety of passengers, pilots, flight crews and all personnel working in the aviation sector remains the absolute priority in all decisions related to airspace and flight operations,” said Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism and chairman of the board of the GCAA.

“Despite the exceptional circumstances witnessed in the region in recent days, the UAE ensured the balanced management of air traffic through operating limited flights via approved contingency routes, ensuring the continuity of travel in line with the highest safety standards.”

He added that the UAE aviation sector is “steadily moving toward restoring normal operational levels, supported by continuous co-ordination with sector partners, neighbouring countries, as well as regional and international partners to ensure the efficient and safe continuity of air traffic”, state news agency Wam reported.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director general of the GCAA, said the operational activity of the UAE's national carriers reached about 44.6 per cent between March 1-12. During this period there were 7,839 air traffic movements recorded in the nation's airspace.

This, he said, “reflects the ability of UAE airlines to gradually return to normal flight operations”.