Residents with expired visas allowed to return to UAE

UAE residents will be allowed to return to the country on expired visas if they were stranded abroad due to flight restrictions caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The amnesty applies to residents whose permits have expired since February 28, as attacks on the Gulf began, and who were unable to return to the emirates, reported the state news agency Wam.

The offer from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, which remains open until March 31, will enable those stranded outside the country to "regularise their legal status without incurring any financial penalties resulting from these exceptional circumstances beyond their control".

The decision comes in response to the exceptional circumstances affecting residents abroad who were unable to return and renew their residency permits in time due to airspace closures and disruptions in global air travel, Wam added.

"The authority also emphasised its commitment to reuniting resident families, in line with the values and principles of the Year of the Family, by providing the opportunity for the head of a household, or any family member whose residency expired while abroad, to return to the UAE and resume their life with their family," reported Wam.