  • Iran threatens to 'abandon all restraint'
  • UAE 'stands in firm position' against Iranian aggression, says Dr Gargash
  • Authorities respond to 'minor incident' after drone crash in Dubai
  • Drones hit Kuwait International Airport
  • UAE condemns 'unprovoked' Iranian drone attack on Salalah Port in Oman
  • Iraq shuts down oil port operations after tanker attacks
  • IEA director says decision to release oil had 'strong impact' on markets
  • Eight killed in Israeli attack on Beirut beachfront as displaced families slept in tents
  • Trump says US 'won' against Iran but must 'finish the job'
Updated: March 12, 2026, 10:46 AM