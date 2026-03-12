- Iran threatens to 'abandon all restraint'
- UAE 'stands in firm position' against Iranian aggression, says Dr Gargash
- Authorities respond to 'minor incident' after drone crash in Dubai
- Drones hit Kuwait International Airport
- UAE condemns 'unprovoked' Iranian drone attack on Salalah Port in Oman
- Iraq shuts down oil port operations after tanker attacks
- IEA director says decision to release oil had 'strong impact' on markets
- Eight killed in Israeli attack on Beirut beachfront as displaced families slept in tents
- Trump says US 'won' against Iran but must 'finish the job'
Updated: March 12, 2026, 10:46 AM