Strike on Unifil peacekeepers causes serious fire but no injuries

All six crew members killed after US refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq

El Sisi admonishes Iranian President over Tehran's attacks on its neighbours

UAE aviation authority says flight operations gradually returning to normal

Hezbollah chief says group prepared for a long confrontation

UN humanitarian chief calls for aid cargo to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones on Friday

Oil holds above $100 as Iran war rattles energy markets

Iranian politicians appear in public amid Khamenei rumours