- Strike on Unifil peacekeepers causes serious fire but no injuries
- All six crew members killed after US refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq
- El Sisi admonishes Iranian President over Tehran's attacks on its neighbours
- UAE aviation authority says flight operations gradually returning to normal
- Hezbollah chief says group prepared for a long confrontation
- UN humanitarian chief calls for aid cargo to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz
- UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones on Friday
- Oil holds above $100 as Iran war rattles energy markets
- Iranian politicians appear in public amid Khamenei rumours
- Israel drops leaflets across Beirut calling on residents to provide intelligence
Updated: March 14, 2026, 4:12 AM