  • Strike on Unifil peacekeepers causes serious fire but no injuries
  • All six crew members killed after US refuelling aircraft crashes in Iraq
  • El Sisi admonishes Iranian President over Tehran's attacks on its neighbours
  • UAE aviation authority says flight operations gradually returning to normal
  • Hezbollah chief says group prepared for a long confrontation
  • UN humanitarian chief calls for aid cargo to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz
  • UAE air defences intercept seven ballistic missiles and 27 drones on Friday
  • Oil holds above $100 as Iran war rattles energy markets
  • Iranian politicians appear in public amid Khamenei rumours
  • Israel drops leaflets across Beirut calling on residents to provide intelligence
Updated: March 14, 2026, 4:12 AM