New law announced in Dubai on government outsourcing to boost Emiratisation

Companies given contracts by the Dubai Government as part of outsourced services must hire an Emirati for every non-national, under new rules.

The new law, announced on Thursday evening, is a significant increase from the current rules around Emiratisation for the private sector.

The ruling has been brought into place to provide more job opportunities in the private sector, reported state news agency Wam.

Under the existing legislation, private companies must have Emiratis making up 10 per cent of staff by the end of 2026.

The new law surrounding the outsourcing of government services in Dubai was issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

"The law requires the contractor to employ at least one UAE national for each non-national employee," reported Wam.

"The salaries and incentive mechanisms for UAE national employees must follow applicable regulations and the terms agreed in the outsourcing contract with the government entity.

"The law seeks to regulate the outsourcing of government services in line with global best practices. It also aims to improve service quality and efficiency, strengthen collaboration between the public and private sectors, support Dubai’s strategic goals, and create more private sector job opportunities for UAE nationals."

As part of the nationwide Emiratisation scheme, companies must increase the number of UAE citizens in their workforce by 1 per cent every six months.

Employers with at least 50 staff were required to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of 2023.

As a result, the Emirati employment rate is expected to reach 8 per cent by December 31. Companies must meet a 10 per cent target by the end of 2026.

Contracted companies are allowed to deliver some or all government services providing they adhere to the new law, Wam added.

Other rules that have been introduced include a contractor is not allowed to impose fines or penalties that are outside those specified in the government entity’s regulations.

A government entity is allowed to engage one or more contractors to provide the same government service but cannot enter into exclusive contracts unless a contractor is the sole bidder, ensuring fair competition, Wam said.