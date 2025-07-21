More than 150,000 Emiratis now working in private sector

The number of Emiratis working in the private sector has surpassed 152,000, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced on Monday.

It marks an increase from 100,000 in May 2024, with UAE citizens now working across 29,000 companies in the Emirates.

The figures are from June 30, the deadline set for achieving Emiratisation targets for the first half of the year.

Emirati citizens are currently employed across six main economic sectors, the ministry said. These are business services, financial intermediation, trade, repair services, construction and manufacturing.

Emiratisation gathers pace

The UAE has embarked on a major push to encourage more domestic talent to join the private sector in recent years.

The Nafis programme was introduced in September 2021 with a mission of ensuring 10 per cent of all jobs in the private sector are taken up by citizens by the end of 2026.

Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months as part of the nationwide scheme.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff were required to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of 2023.

As a result, the Emirati employment rate will increase to 8 per cent by the end of 2025, and 10 per cent in 2026.

Last month, private sector companies were urged to develop long-term strategies to attract and retain top domestic talent and guard against seeking to merely “fulfil a quota” to hit strict Emiratisation targets.

Manchester United v Liverpool Premier League, kick off 7.30pm (UAE)

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

THE SPECS Engine: 6.0-litre, twin-turbocharged W12 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 626bhp Torque: 900Nm Price: Dh1,050,000 On sale: now

The story of Edge Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, established Edge in 2019. It brought together 25 state-owned and independent companies specialising in weapons systems, cyber protection and electronic warfare. Edge has an annual revenue of $5 billion and employs more than 12,000 people. Some of the companies include Nimr, a maker of armoured vehicles, Caracal, which manufactures guns and ammunitions company, Lahab

Washmen Profile Date Started: May 2015 Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Laundry Employees: 170 Funding: about $8m Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

England v South Africa schedule First Test : Starts Thursday, Lord's, 2pm (UAE)

: Starts Thursday, Lord's, 2pm (UAE) Second Test: July 14-18, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 2pm

July 14-18, Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 2pm Third Test: The Oval, London, July 27-31, 2pm

The Oval, London, July 27-31, 2pm Fourth Test: Old Trafford, Manchester, August 4-8

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

LA LIGA FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Leganes v Getafe (12am)​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Levante v Alaves (4pm) Real Madrid v Sevilla (7pm) Osasuna v Valladolid (9.30pm) Sunday Eibar v Atletico Madrid (12am) Mallorca v Valencia (3pm) Real Betis v Real Sociedad (5pm) Villarreal v Espanyol (7pm) Athletic Bilbao v Celta Vigo (9.30pm) Monday Barcelona v Granada (12am)

Iftar programme at the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding Established in 1998, the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding was created with a vision to teach residents about the traditions and customs of the UAE. Its motto is ‘open doors, open minds’. All year-round, visitors can sign up for a traditional Emirati breakfast, lunch or dinner meal, as well as a range of walking tours, including ones to sites such as the Jumeirah Mosque or Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Every year during Ramadan, an iftar programme is rolled out. This allows guests to break their fast with the centre’s presenters, visit a nearby mosque and observe their guides while they pray. These events last for about two hours and are open to the public, or can be booked for a private event. Until the end of Ramadan, the iftar events take place from 7pm until 9pm, from Saturday to Thursday. Advanced booking is required. For more details, email openminds@cultures.ae or visit www.cultures.ae

Overview Cricket World Cup League Two: Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series, Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

Story%20behind%20the%20UAE%20flag %3Cp%3EThe%20UAE%20flag%20was%20first%20unveiled%20on%20December%202%2C%201971%2C%20the%20day%20the%20UAE%20was%20formed.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EIt%20was%20designed%20by%20Abdullah%20Mohammed%20Al%20Maainah%2C%2019%2C%20an%20Emirati%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EMr%20Al%20Maainah%20said%20in%20an%20interview%20with%20%3Cem%3EThe%20National%3C%2Fem%3E%20in%202011%20he%20chose%20the%20colours%20for%20local%20reasons.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EThe%20black%20represents%20the%20oil%20riches%20that%20transformed%20the%20UAE%2C%20green%20stands%20for%20fertility%20and%20the%20red%20and%20white%20colours%20were%20drawn%20from%20those%20found%20in%20existing%20emirate%20flags.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.