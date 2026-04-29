GCC meeting in Jeddah 'first good step in right direction', says UAE official

The Gulf Co-operation Council consultative summit in Jeddah was a first good step in the right direction, a UAE official told The National on Wednesday.

The meeting, held on Tuesday amid regional challenges stemming from the war in Iran, was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and led by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The extraordinary session yesterday was a first good step in the right direction. There is still much to be done against a precarious backdrop," explained the official. "The UAE understands fully the complex dynamics at play and will be focused on its resilience and that of partners and friends."

Gulf countries called during the meeting for the "accelerated" completion of a joint missile warning system for the region, according to GCC Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi. He said they also called for "expediting" new oil, gas and water projects.

The summit discussed “a number of topics and issues related to regional and international developments and the co-ordination of efforts regarding them", the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Gulf countries were heavily attacked by Iran during the US-Israel war. Tehran claimed it was targeting US bases, but it hit civilian and energy infrastructure, and the UAE was the most attacked with hundreds of drones and missiles.

On Monday, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to Sheikh Mohamed, highlighted the need to restore “Gulf unity and solidarity”, which he said was “not at the level required by the challenges and events of today”.

“We cannot allow anyone outside the Gulf region to dictate our security priorities. These missiles will not be aimed at them tomorrow – they will be aimed at us,” Dr Gargash told the Gulf Creators event in Dubai.

Tuesday's summit was held as the UAE, the world's seventh-largest oil producer, announced it will withdraw from Opec after more than five decades, with the decision taking effect on May 1. The decision is “purely a policy move” aimed at preparing the country for the future, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, told The National.

Asked about the UAE's membership in other multilateral organisations, the official said that the country is "revising the relevance and utility of its role and contribution across the board".

However, "at this time, it is not considering any withdrawals," the official said.