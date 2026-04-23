Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE set for six-day break as start dates predicted

Workers in the UAE are set to enjoy a long weekend next month in celebration of Eid Al Adha.

The Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) has forecast that the religious festival will begin in the UAE and across the Arab world on Wednesday, May 27.

It will be preceded by Arafat Day, an important date in the annual Hajj pilgrimage, which is also a public holiday in the Emirates.

The UAE government grants four days of paid leave for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, meaning employees could have a six-day break from Tuesday, May 26, when including the weekend.

Both the UAE public sector and private sector typically receive the same number of public holidays each year, under a unified calendar.

How are the holiday dates determined?

Arafat Day is observed on the ninth day of Dhu Al Hijja – the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar – with Eid Al Adha beginning on its ninth day.

SSAH, which is based at the University of Sharjah, forecasts that the crescent moon heralding the start of Dhu Al Hijja will be sighted on the evening of Sunday, May 17, meaning the month will begin the following day.

If this comes to pass, Arafat Day will be held on Tuesday, May 26, and Eid Al Adha from May 27.

Professor Hamid Al Naimiy, director of the Sharjah astronomy hub, said that its findings had already been shared with the UAE Fatwa Council to support its moon-sighting efforts.

The start date of Dhu Al Hijja will be declared by the UAE's moon-sighting committee – a gathering of senior religious scholars, officials and astronomers – closer to the time.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two Eids observed each year, coming after Eid Al Fitr. Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice as it commemorates the Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the end of the Hajj season, when worshippers travel to Makkah to observe the Islamic pilgrimage. Hajj is one of the greatest deeds in Islam, as it teaches patience and good ethics, and its rituals are said to bring a person closer to their creator.

Hajj starts on the eighth day of Dhu Al Hijja. The ninth day is called Arafat day, during which pilgrims spend the day at Mount Arafat in Makkah. Muslims around the world fast on Arafat day. For pilgrims, there are still steps to completing their Hajj, but for Muslims not on the pilgrimage, the rituals of Eid can begin.