The 10 biggest Lego sets ever made, from Pokemon to Sagrada Familia

The biggest Lego sets used to be sprawling Star Wars spacecraft and detailed castles containing a few thousand pieces. Today, Lego's flagship releases regularly exceed 5,000, 7,000 and even 10,000 elements as the company increasingly targets adult collectors through its 18+ range.

The latest milestone is Sagrada Familia. At 12,060 pieces, the Barcelona basilica becomes the largest Lego set ever produced, overtaking a list of giant builds that includes the Millennium Falcon, Titanic and Eiffel Tower.

The shift reflects the growth of Lego's adult collector market, with many of these sets designed as display pieces that can take dozens of hours to complete.

Here are the 10 biggest Lego sets ever made.

10. Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT (6,785 pieces)

The Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT stands more than 60cm tall and contains 6,785 pieces. Photo: The Lego Group Info

Standing more than 60cm tall, the Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT finally gives the Imperial walker the scale it deserves.

Released in 2021, the model recreates the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back with articulated legs, a detailed head section and removable panels that reveal troop compartments and command areas. Designers faced a considerable challenge in creating an internal structure capable of supporting the model's weight while maintaining screen-accurate proportions.

The set is still available and continues to rank among the largest Star Wars models ever produced. It is particularly popular among collectors who pair it with Hoth-themed displays.

9. Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise (6,838 pieces)

Released in 2026, the Pokemon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise set became one of Lego's largest sets ever and the biggest Pokemon model produced since the companies began their partnership.

The set recreates the three fully evolved starter Pokemon from the original Red and Blue games. Rather than depicting them as separate display pieces, Lego designed the models as a single interconnected build, creating a centrepiece aimed squarely at adult collectors who grew up with the franchise in the late 1990s and the early 2000s.

It is another sign of the company's willingness to apply its largest-scale strategy beyond Star Wars and famous landmarks.

8. Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon (7,541 pieces)

Containing 7,541 pieces, the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon was the largest Lego set ever released when it launched in 2017. Photo: The Lego Group Info

When the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon launched in 2017, it became the largest Lego set ever produced, a title it would hold for four years.

The enormous recreation of Han Solo's freighter features removable hull panels, detailed interiors and a remarkable amount of surface detailing. Measuring more than 80cm long, it is one of the most impressive Star Wars sets ever released.

Still available nearly a decade later, the Falcon has enjoyed an unusually long retail life.

Its reputation was helped by the original 2007 UCS Millennium Falcon, which became one of the most valuable retired Lego sets ever produced.

7. Minas Tirith (8,278 pieces)

When Lego returned to The Lord of the Rings in 2023, Rivendell set a benchmark for what a Middle-earth model could be. Only three years later, Minas Tirith raised that bar considerably.

Containing 8,278 pieces, the 2026 release became the largest Lord of the Rings set ever produced and one of the biggest Lego sets of any kind. The model recreates the White City of Gondor as seen in Peter Jackson's film trilogy, with its distinctive layered architecture climbing towards the Citadel at the summit.

Minas Tirith overtook Rivendell by more than 2,000 pieces and immediately established itself as the definitive Lord of the Rings collector set.

6. Death Star (9,023 pieces)

The 9,023-piece Death Star became the largest Lego Star Wars set ever released when it launched in 2025. Photo: The Lego Group Info

The Death Star has appeared in Lego form several times over the past two decades, but the version that earns its place on this list is the latest and largest interpretation of the Galactic Empire's ultimate weapon.

Released in 2025 as part of the Ultimate Collector Series, the 9,023-piece model became the largest Lego Star Wars set ever produced, surpassing the Millennium Falcon. Rather than recreating the station as a complete sphere, Lego opted for a vast cutaway design that allows builders to explore locations from across the original Star Wars trilogy, including the detention block, the trash compactor, Emperor Palpatine's throne room, and the station's hangar bays.

The approach divided opinion among some fans, with critics arguing a fully enclosed Death Star would have made for a more impressive display piece. Others welcomed the decision, noting that it allowed Lego to include far more recognisable scenes and details from the films.

Unlike the Death Star sets released in 2008 and 2016, which have long since been retired, the current version is still available. It is also notable for becoming the first Lego set to launch with a recommended retail price of $999.99 in the US.

5. Colosseum (9,036 pieces)

The Colosseum briefly held the title of Lego's largest set when it launched in 2020, containing 9,036 pieces. Photo: The Lego Group Info

The Colosseum briefly held the title of largest Lego set in the world when the set launched in 2020.

The model recreates Rome's famous amphitheatre with impressive accuracy, using layers of arches, seating areas and subtle colour variations to reflect centuries of ageing and restoration.

Now retired, sealed examples typically sell for between $900 and $1,500. Their value has been helped by the fact that few other Lego sets focus on ancient history at such a grand scale.

The repetitive nature of the build divided opinion among enthusiasts, but the finished result is one of the company's most impressive landmark recreations.

4. Titanic (9,090 pieces)

At 9,090 pieces and more than 135cm long, Lego Titanic remains one of the largest models the company has ever produced, recreating the famous ocean liner in extraordinary detail. Photo: The Lego Group Info

Measuring more than 135 cm, Titanic remains one of the largest physical Lego models ever produced.

Released in 2021, the set is divided into three sections, allowing builders to examine detailed interiors, including engine rooms, passenger areas and mechanical systems. Functional features such as moving pistons and rotating propellers add another layer of authenticity.

The model arrived amid renewed public fascination with the famous ocean liner and quickly became one of Lego's most-talked-about releases.

The Lego Titanic set continues to attract both builders and maritime history enthusiasts. Its biggest challenge may be practical rather than technical: finding somewhere to display it once completed.

3. Eiffel Tower (10,001 pieces)

The Eiffel Tower became the first Lego set to exceed 10,000 pieces when it launched in 2022. The completed model stands nearly 1.5 metres tall. Photo: The Lego Group Info

The Eiffel Tower became the first Lego set to cross the 10,000-piece barrier.

Standing nearly 1.5 metres tall, the model recreates the intricate latticework of Gustave Eiffel's Paris landmark with extraordinary precision. Builders assemble the structure section by section, gradually watching it rise higher than almost any other Lego set ever produced.

Unlike many large releases, which occupy substantial floor or shelf space, the Eiffel Tower's impact comes from its height. Once completed, it dominates almost any room.

Still available through Lego, the set is one of the company's most ambitious display pieces and a showcase of just how far Lego engineering has evolved.

2. World Map (11,695 pieces)

The World Map contained 11,695 pieces when it launched in 2021, making it the largest Lego set ever released at the time. Photo: The Lego Group Info

The World Map is one of the most unusual entries on this list.

Part of the Lego Art range, it held the record as the largest Lego set ever produced before the arrival of Sagrada Familia. Rather than constructing a three-dimensional model, builders create a giant mosaic using thousands of tiny one-by-one tiles.

The set was designed as much to be a piece of home decor as a traditional Lego project, with owners able to customise colours and layouts to reflect personal travel experiences.

Now retired, the World Map's sealed copies typically sell for between $450 and $700. Some fans argue the World Map's ranking comes with an asterisk because so many of its pieces are tiny one-by-one tiles rather than larger structural elements. Its influence is undeniable, however. The set helped expand Lego's appeal beyond traditional builders and into the world of wall art and interior design.

1. Sagrada Familia (12,060 pieces)

Antoni Gaudi’s unfinished Barcelona masterpiece is the latest Lego superset. Photo: The Lego Group Info

The newest arrival on the list is also its new champion.

With 12,060 pieces, Sagrada Familia officially becomes the largest Lego set ever produced. The model recreates Antoni Gaudi’s unfinished Barcelona masterpiece, surpassing the previous record holder by more than 300 pieces.

Its selection as Lego's new flagship feels fitting. Construction of the real basilica began in 1882 and continues to this day, making it one of the world's most famous ongoing construction projects. Lego's version captures the soaring towers, intricate facades and distinctive architectural style that have made it a global landmark.