Islamic New Year holiday announced for public and private sectors

Public and private-sector workers in the UAE will be granted a holiday on Monday, June 15, to mark the start of the new Islamic year.

The Islamic, or Hijri, New Year is the beginning of Muharram, the first of the 12 months of the Islamic calendar.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed employees will be granted leave on the occasion.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, religious observances are not typically held to mark the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.

The public holiday announcement will make for a long weekend for many employees across the Emirates.