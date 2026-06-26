Silo season three (Apple TV+)

The plot is set in a future where the last remnants of humanity live in a vast underground bunker stretching hundreds of floors beneath a toxic wasteland. The series follows engineer-turned-sheriff Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) as she uncovers secrets about the silo, the world outside and the forces controlling both.

Season three picks up after the dramatic events of last year’s finale and promises long-awaited answers about the origins of the silos and the catastrophe that forced humanity underground. Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling novels, the new season also expands the story beyond a single silo.

Air date: July 3