Eid Al Fitr: How UAE Moon-sighting committee decides when festival starts

The start of Eid Al Fitr, the Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan, will be announced after the UAE’s official Moon-sighting committee meets to determine whether the new crescent moon is visible.

The decision will determine whether Eid begins on Sunday or Monday, depending on the lunar observations after sunset on the 29th day of Ramadan.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic Hijri calendar is based on the Moon. Each Hijri month begins only after the sighting of the new crescent moon.

“The crescent moon that signals the start of a new month must be visible after sunset on the 29th day of the current month,” Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society, told The National. “If not seen, the month completes 30 days as per Islamic tradition.”

While the astronomical birth of the new moon can be calculated precisely, religious observance requires visual confirmation by trained observers stationed at selected locations in the country. These locations are chosen for their optimal atmospheric conditions, including minimal cloud cover, low humidity and reduced light pollution.

Why Eid dates vary

The Hijri calendar year is about 11 days shorter than the solar year. This difference causes Islamic months shift earlier each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar.

Over a cycle of about 33 lunar years, Ramadan completes a full seasonal rotation. “The observance of Islamic rituals such as fasting during Ramadan, Hajj and Eid celebrations relies on this dynamic calendar, which moves through the seasons,” Mr Al Jarwan said. “Other faiths, including Judaism and Christianity, also depend on lunar calendars for major observances such as Passover and Easter.”

While observation remains the primary method to confirm lunar months, the UAE uses technology to support the process. Drones were used during the Moon-sighting process for Ramadan this year, described by Mr Al Jarwan as a “milestone in the field of astronomical observation”.

For a Moon sighting to be considered scientifically feasible, certain conditions must be met. The Moon must be:

Born before sunset. Separated from the Sun by at least six degrees. At least 12 hours old. Visible above the horizon for at least 20 minutes after sunset.

No Moon has ever been sighted without meeting these thresholds.

What is the Moon-sighting committee?

The UAE's Moon-sighting committee is formed by the UAE Council for Fatwa and typically comprises senior government figures.

Every Muslim country, city or community appoints someone to observe the Moon. While the specifics of Moon-sighting each month vary across the region, most Gulf nations – including the UAE – form a moon-sighting committee for major Islamic dates such as Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha.

Regional variation

Due to the differences in geographic and atmospheric conditions, the crescent may be visible in some countries and not in others on the same evening. “This is why Eid and other Islamic events may fall on different days in different regions, a concept known among Islamic scholars as Ikhtilaf Al Matali, or differing horizons,” Mr Al Jarwan said.

For instance, visibility may be impossible in parts of South-East Asia, marginal in the Arabian Peninsula and more likely in the Maghreb region because of the Moon’s greater altitude.

“Whether to unify the Hijri calendar or allow regional variation is ultimately a matter of religious jurisprudence,” Mr Al Jarwan said. “Astronomers advise and support, but the final decision rests with Islamic legal authorities.”

What is Eid Al Fitr?

Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The first day of the festival coincides with the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month, known as Shawwal.

Celebrations begin with Eid prayers shortly after the dawn fajr prayer and last for three days. The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon, and a major part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them an “Eid Mubarak”. The prayers provide an opportunity to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends.