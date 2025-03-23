Dubai’s tailors work extra hours to stitch in time for Eid Al Fitr business boom

Tailors in Dubai are extending their working hours to ensure a rush of orders are sewn up amid a surge in demand for their sartorial services in the run-up to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/19/eid-al-fitr-2025-private-sector-holidays/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a>. The festival – which heralds the end of Ramadan – is expected to begin on Monday, March 31, with residents and tourists eager to be dressed for the occasion. For many in the UAE, Eid celebrations involve dressing in new and custom outfits, leading to a seasonal boom for tailor shops dotted across the city. Raheel Ali Nasir Ali, the owner of Muhammad Yaseen Ladies Tailoring, has seen a surge in customers at his Meena Bazaar shop, which has been in business since 2013. “Yes, there’s an increase as there are more customers from outside the country this year, as tourism has increased,” he told <i>The National</i>. “We get about five to seven customers per day, compared to two to three in non-seasonal months.” Mr Ali’s shop stitches ladies’ clothing, including Pakistani and Indian dresses, gowns, blouses and bridal wear, and does alterations to ready-made dresses. His team of 10 tailors are working late into the night to accommodate orders. “Customers place their orders 15 days in advance usually, as the last week of Ramadan is really busy,” he said. Meena Bazaar is one of Dubai’s oldest commercial districts, where customers come for bargains on traditional Pakistani and Indian garments, textiles, gold, watches and handbags. The Bur Dubai market traditionally comes to life each year during religious festivals, such as Eid and Diwali. The demand for festive attire for this year’s Eid, however, is not limited to one area, with tailors in Deira also reaping the rewards. Afsha Noori, owner of Zeenat Al Libaas in Abu Hail, said Ramadan and Eid are the busiest seasons for tailors. Her shop, which opened in 2021, has seen a recovery in business following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Customers start placing orders for outfits they’d like to wear during Ramadan and ones over the Eid break," she said. "We have a continuous train of customers coming and going, which increases during Eid – maybe around 15 customers for new orders and around 30 to 35 for alterations,” she said. Her team of eight is working extended hours to meet the heightened demand. “Instead of 10am to 10pm, they now work from 1.30pm to 3am,” said Ms Noori. "They are not only working extended hours in Ramadan, but also not taking a day off. They prefer working all night to keep up with this huge demand." In Dubai’s Karama district, another tailoring hotspot, businesses are also attracting a wave of customers coming in with requests for custom outfits. Tanveer Arif, the owner of Yellow Scarf Tailor, which has been operating since 2000, said: “There is an increase and more customers are coming for stitching than usual. There are about eight customers coming in daily and they are placing their orders for Eid. Many customers also came before Ramadan even began.” Her shop specialises in stitching lawn (plain woven fabric made with cotton) and branded Pakistani suits, including popular names such as Maria B and Khadi. To ensure all orders are ready before Eid, her team has also extended working hours.