When is Eid Al Fitr 2025 expected to start in the UAE?

Marking the end of the month of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a> for Muslims, Eid Al Fitr is a celebration that begins when the new crescent Moon is visible. It is accompanied by a paid holiday for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/18/uae-public-holidays-2025-eid-al-fitr-date/" target="_blank">public and private sector workers</a> in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">UAE</a>. The first day of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2025/03/09/eid-staycations-uae/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr</a> is expected to fall on Monday, March 31, the Emirates Astronomical Society has said. According to the society's astronomical calculations, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/03/10/eid-al-fitr-2025-movie-releases-uae/" target="_blank">Eid Al Fitr holiday</a> in the UAE will “most likely” be from Monday, March 31, until Wednesday, April 2. Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the society’s board of directors told <i>The National </i>that exact dates for public holidays of Eid Al Fitr and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-al-adha/" target="_blank">Eid Al Adha</a> will be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee in the days preceding the holidays. Mr Al Jarwan said that key elements in predicting the lunar cycle include the birth of the new Moon or its conjunction with the Sun, the new Moon's elevation above the horizon at sunset and the age of the new Moon at sunset. “The Moon’s crescent will be born three hours before sunset on Saturday March 29. It will be very thin covering only 0.01 per cent of the Moon’s surface,” Mr Al Jarwan said. Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr are decided by the Islamic calendar, which consists of 12 lunar months totalling either 354 or 355 days and because of this it moves up to 10 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar. Eid Al Fitr marks one of two holy feasts celebrated by Muslims worldwide. The first day of Eid Al Fitr coincides with the first day of the 10th Islamic calendar month, known as Shawwal. Celebrations begin with Eid prayers, shortly after the dawn fajr prayer. The Eid prayer is followed by a sermon and a big part of the ritual is greeting others who have gathered to pray and wishing them an “Eid Mubarak”. The prayers are seen as a chance to exchange Eid greetings and meet neighbours, family and friends. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated for three days by visiting families and loved ones. For Eid Al Adha, Mr Al Jarwan said the first day of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah will be on Wednesday, May 28. “It means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Friday, June 6,” added Mr Al Jarwan. Eid Al Adha holiday will be from Thursday June 5 with Arafat Day followed by Eid Al Adha on Friday June 6 until Sunday June 8, according to astronomical calculations.