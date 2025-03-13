Worshippers perform prayers on the first morning of Eid Al Fitr at Al Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

News

UAE

When is Eid Al Fitr 2025 expected to start in the UAE?

Emirates Astronomical Society predicts the country will enjoy a long weekend to mark the celebration

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

March 13, 2025