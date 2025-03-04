Last-minute Eid travel destinations within five hours of the UAE

As Eid Al Fitr approaches, demand for short escapes over the holiday is set to spike. According to new data from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/05/14/dubais-dnata-aims-to-double-in-size-by-the-time-it-moves-to-new-dwc-terminal/" target="_blank">dnata Travel</a>, there's been a rise in international bookings over the festival, which marks the end of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">Ramadan</a>. While the exact dates for Eid Al Fitr have yet to be announced, in the UAE, both government and private sector workers are granted a public holiday in honour of the occasion, typically lasting three days. This year, it is set to begin on either March 30 or 31. According to dnata, 90 per cent of their customers are looking at a trip abroad during Eid Al Fitr, versus only 60 per cent opting to travel at the same time last year. So, for those seeking a serene beach retreat, a cultural journey, or a vibrant city break, here are some of the most exciting destinations within easy reach of the UAE. <b>Flight time from the UAE:</b> 3 hours and 25 minutes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/destinations/2021/07/12/what-its-like-to-travel-to-tbilisi-now-georgian-people-have-a-strong-spirit/" target="_blank">Tbilisi</a> blends rich history, stunning landscapes and incredible cuisine. Just over three hours from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, Georgia’s capital is an often underrated destination that offers a mix of cultural charm and modernity, with so much to discover. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/where-to-eat-sleep-and-shop-in-tbilisi-georgia-1.726718" target="_blank">Springtime in Tbilisi</a> is particularly beautiful. The city’s cobbled streets, historic churches and colourful wooden balconies in the Old Town create a picturesque setting, while the Kura riverbanks offer the perfect location for a leisurely walk. Visitors can explore charming streets, visit the Sulfur Baths for a relaxing soak, or take a cable car ride to Narikala Fortress to soak in the city views. Tbilisi is a food lover’s haven, with Georgia’s renowned cuisine offering delights, including the famous khachapuri (warm cheese-filled bread), as well as flavourful grilled meats and fresh salads. The city has quaint cafes and modern fine dining destinations offering local and international dishes. In the evening, the city comes alive with a vibrant offering of cafes and outdoor eateries. A short drive from Tbilisi leads to stunning mountain landscapes, perfect for hiking, scenic day trips to Kazbegi National Park or exploring the lush landscapes of Kakheti. During March and April, visitors may still have the chance to catch snow in the mountains, where skiing and winter sports remain on offer for much of the season. This centrally located hotel overlooks the well-known Freedom Square, making it ideal for exploring on foot. Paragraph Freedom Square features five restaurants, a spa and luxurious amenities, making it a home from home for UAE visitors. A new addition to the city, this boutique hotel is housed in a renovated historic building on the highly sought-after Aghmashenebeli Avenue. It invites guests to discover some of the city's history and its traditional architecture, combined with five-star luxury. <b>Flight time from the UAE: </b>3 hours and 30 minutes Saudi Arabia's eco-tourism development, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/05/27/nujuma-ritz-carlton-saudi-arabia-red-sea/" target="_blank">The Red Sea</a>, has quickly become a coveted destination for Middle Eastern travellers. This ultra-luxurious area along the kingdom’s untouched western coastline has pristine beaches, turquoise waters and fine hospitality. Getting there is becoming increasingly easier, with a twice-weekly service between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai International Airport</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2023/09/25/travel-unpacked-red-sea-international-opens-and-the-uaes-first-direct-flight-to-penang/" target="_blank">Red Sea International Airport</a> launching in April. Part of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Red Sea Project, the resort is designed for eco-conscious luxury, blending sustainability with world-class hospitality. Several renowned hotel brands have begun opening their doors here, bringing the finest accommodation and services to this picturesque location. The Red Sea’s impressive marine life and coral reefs make it a paradise for diving and snorkelling enthusiasts. Guests can explore the region’s biodiversity in one of the world’s most pristine underwater ecosystems or unwind on secluded white-sand beaches. Beyond the water, guests can enjoy excursions such as guided hikes and stargazing in the dunes. Featuring futuristic overwater villas, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/02/14/saudi-arabia-red-sea-project-travel/" target="_blank">Shebara Resort</a> focuses on wellness and is centred around the Saudi tradition of Hafawah, which is synonymous with being generous, welcoming and caring. Located 25 kilometres from the mainland, it’s accessible only by boat, ensuring a truly secluded escape. An inland retreat set against the stunning backdrop of the Hijaz Mountains, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2024/06/17/interior-design-company-six-senses-southern-dunes-the-red-sea-resort/" target="_blank">Six Senses Southern Dunes</a> blends Nabataean architectural heritage with a personalised approach to well-being. Guests can choose from fully equipped guest rooms to private pool villas. <b>Flight time from the UAE:</b> 3 hours and 15 minutes With direct flights taking just over three hours from the UAE, this Indian coastal destination has golden beaches, lush green landscapes and laid-back charm. March and April's warm tropical weather makes it ideal for unwinding on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2022/09/22/indian-cricketer-yuvraj-singh-invites-travellers-to-stay-in-his-airbnb-in-goa/" target="_blank">Goa’s beaches</a>, from the lively shores of Baga and Calangute, where visitors can enjoy watersports and beachside restaurants, to the serene, palm-fringed stretches of Palolem and Morjim, where the gentle waves are perfect for dolphin watching and sunbathing. Visitors can enjoy a range of water sports, including jet skiing, parasailing, and scuba diving, while those interested in history and culture can explore <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2024/07/12/aguad-port-jail-complex-goa-india/" target="_blank">Goa’s colonial past </a>through its Unesco-listed churches, Portuguese architecture, and bustling markets. Goa’s unique blend of Indian and Portuguese flavours makes its cuisine unmissable. High-end restaurants and casual beach shacks serve everything from fresh seafood to delicious vegetarian curries. And for a touch of wellness, Goa’s world-class yoga retreats and Ayurvedic spas offer the perfect way to unwind. Located along Vagator Beach, W Goa<b> </b>blends vibrant Goan culture with W Hotels’ signature style. Featuring chic villas, a world-class spa, and electrifying nightlife, it's perfect for both relaxation and socialising. Guests can unwind by the infinity pool or explore Goa’s rich heritage in style. Set amid lush landscapes and pristine lagoons in South Goa, the resort features a world-class golf course, fine dining and bespoke St Regis hospitality. This beachfront sanctuary provides the perfect escape for relaxation, adventure and indulgence. <b>Flight time from the UAE:</b> 4 hours and 5 minutes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/12/travel-news-round-up/" target="_blank">Cyprus</a> offers a Mediterranean getaway filled with sun, history and scenic beauty. Spring is one of the best times to visit, with the warm weather making it ideal for exploring. Beach lovers can unwind on the golden sands of Nissi Beach, the secluded Blue Lagoon in Akamas, or the picturesque Fig Tree Bay in Protaras, where crystal-clear waters and charming seaside tavernas create a laid-back atmosphere. Beyond the beaches, Cyprus is steeped in culture and history. Travellers can visit Kourion’s ancient amphitheatre, explore the Unesco-listed Tombs of the Kings in Paphos, or wander through the medieval streets of Lefkara, famous for its lace-making tradition. For explorers, hiking in the Troodos Mountains, diving in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/news/2021/07/22/divers-create-digital-tours-of-underwater-sites-in-cyprus/" target="_blank">Zenobia shipwreck</a>, or taking a scenic road trip through quaint villages offer memorable experiences. The country's Mediterranean cuisine is another highlight. From fresh seafood to mezze platters filled with hummus, halloumi, and grilled meats, the island offers a delightful gastronomic experience. Nestled along <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/travel/a-local-s-guide-to-limassol-cyprus-where-to-eat-shop-and-explore-1.957000" target="_blank">Limassol’s pristine coastline</a> in Southern Cyprus, Amara is one of the island’s most sought-after resorts. The hotel epitomises Mediterranean luxury with its elegant beachfront suites, infinity pools, and world-class dining, including Nobu’s Matsuhisa. Designed exclusively for couples, Amavi MadeForTwo in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/09/02/where-to-travel-october-2024-destinations/" target="_blank">Paphos</a> offers a serene, adults-only retreat offers breathtaking sea views, luxurious suites and world-class dining. With a stunning infinity pool, a private beach and a tranquil spa, it’s suitable for those seeking a romantic getaway.