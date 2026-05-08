Abu Dhabi Police warn about misuse of e-scooters

Police in Abu Dhabi have warned of the dangers of improper e-scooter use and called for people to make sure they only ride them in designated areas.

The force warned of the dangers presented to riders, motorists and pedestrians by people using e-scooters in areas not approved for their use. People have been urged not to use e-scooters on public roads and areas crowded with vehicles. A video has been shared by Abu Dhabi Police on X showing examples of dangerous e-scooter use.

The warning came from police as part of Gulf Traffic Week, taking place in Abu Dhabi this week. Parents were also urged to supervise their children while using e-scooters, and to make sure they are wearing appropriate protective equipment.

The problem is not confined to Abu Dhabi. Last month, a new unit was set up in Dubai to tackle the improper use of e-scooters and bicycles.

The unit, formed by Dubai Police and the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), began operations on May 1, with the task of patrolling cycling tracks, major roads and bike-friendly areas to curb reckless riding. Officers from the unit ride e-scooters and other designated vehicles bearing Dubai Police and RTA insignia.

According to the UAE's traffic laws, e-scooter riders must be at least 16. They are required to wear helmets and reflective jackets and are prohibited from carrying passengers. Scooters must have lights fitted to their front and rear, and must not exceed the 20kph speed limit.

Fines vary, with Dubai imposing a Dh300 ($81.69) penalty for those who ride e-scooters on roads with speed limits above 60kph. Nshama, the management company in charge of the Town Square community in Dubai, warns that Dh1,050 fines can be imposed on riders who break the rules.

Though rules stipulate that no one under the age of 16 can ride an e-scooter, it is not uncommon for young children to be involved in e-scooter accidents, doctors have told The National.