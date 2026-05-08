Delivery motorcycles banned from Abu Dhabi roads with speed limits of 120kph or more

Delivery riders on motorcycles will no longer be allowed to use Abu Dhabi roads with speed limits of 120kph or more.

The emirate's Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) announced the ban in a post on social media.

"In an effort to enhance road safety and protect delivery motorcyclists and road users, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) has announced a ban on delivery motorcycles on certain roads in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," the transport authority announced on X.

"This includes roads with speed limits of 120kph or higher and Sheikh Zayed Street (from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Sheikh Zayed Tunnel)."

The measure has been introduced as part of an "integrated system aimed at raising road safety standards and improving traffic flow on vital routes, ensuring a safer transport environment for all road users".

The new rule will be effective from Friday, May 15.

Boosting road safety

Abu Dhabi's road safety drive comes months after Dubai Police placed restrictions on the movements of delivery riders.

The force barred delivery riders from using the two far-left lanes on roads with five lanes or more and from using the farthest left lane – widely known as the fast or overtaking lane – on roads with three or four lanes, from November 1.

Police said at the time that the directives were introduced in response to a concerning rise in the number of accidents involving delivery riders. They are an expansion of existing laws barring riders from using the furthest left lane on roads and from travelling at more than 100kph, introduced in 2021.