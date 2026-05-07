Sharjah Ruler opens Dh700 million Khor Fakkan Resort

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, officially opened the Dh700 million ($190.6 million) Khor Fakkan Resort on Thursday.

The project is expected to provide a major boost for tourism and investment in the emirate, state news agency Wam reported.

The resort on Khor Fakkan Beach, which is now fully operational, consists of 573 residential homes, with one to four bedrooms, and has 16 retail outlets.

“Khor Fakkan Resort is expected to contribute to supporting tourism and economic activity in the city by providing an integrated destination that combines luxury accommodation and recreational services, thereby enhancing quality of life and keeping pace with Sharjah’s sustainable development plans,” a statement on Wam read.

Alongside homes and shops are green spaces covering 100,000 square feet, outdoor swimming pools, a private beach and hotels.

The project offers freehold ownership to all nationalities as part of a drive to attract investment in Sharjah's tourism and real estate sectors.

The emirate welcomed more than two million guests at 102 hotels in 2025, creating revenue of Dh780 million, according to the most recent update available from Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority's website.

The emirate during that period proved most popular with Russian visitors (347,000) followed by Indians (231,000).