UAE says Iran has no right to use its defence agreements to justify threats

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The UAE has condemned a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry and reaffirmed its rejection of threats against its sovereignty, national security and independent decision-making.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the UAE’s international relations and defence partnerships are “an exclusively sovereign matter”, and declared no other party has the right to use them as a pretext for “threats, interference or incitement”.

“The ministry emphasised that any rhetoric involving direct or indirect threats to the country’s security, its civilian and critical infrastructure, or the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors constitutes unacceptable conduct that contravenes the principles of good neighbourliness, international law and the UN Charter,” it said.

The UAE reserves the right to address threats or hostile acts, the ministry added. Attempts at “coercion, levelling accusations or promoting malicious claims” will not undermine its positions or deter it from protecting its national interests and sovereignty, it said.

Iran is reviewing a US proposal for a deal aimed at ending the war that began on February 28 and setting out a path for future talks.

The proposal reportedly outlines a phased de-escalation, including limits on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Tehran's assets. It also covers reducing tension in the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

US officials describe the plan as an interim arrangement designed to halt the fighting and open a 30-day window for detailed negotiations. Washington has not confirmed the draft, but says talks are the most advanced since the outbreak of conflict.

US President Donald Trump has said the war could end and the strait reopen if Iran honours what has been agreed, warning that otherwise military action could escalate. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts,” he warned in a post on Truth Social.

In Tehran, reaction has been sceptical. Senior Iranian parliament member Ebrahim Rezaei dismissed the reported US text as unrealistic, calling it “more of an American wishlist than a reality”.