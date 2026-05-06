UAE slams Sudan over allegation it orchestrated drone attacks on airport

The UAE rejects Sudan’s allegation that it had orchestrated drone strikes on Khartoum’s main airport, an Emirati official told The National on Wednesday, calling the claims “unfounded accusations and deliberate propaganda”.

The airport in the Sudanese capital was hit on Monday, along with military installations across the greater Khartoum area.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Assim Awad Abdel Wahab alleged at a press conference that drone attacks were being launched from Ethiopia in collaboration with the UAE. He also claimed that UAE-made drones launched from Ethiopia's northeastern Bahir Dar airport region struck Sudanese army positions across several states on March 1 and 17.

"The UAE notes this marked increase in unfounded accusations and deliberate propaganda from the Port Sudan Authority, which actively undermines efforts to end the conflict and restore stability," said the Emirati official.

"These fabrications are part of a calculated pattern of deflection – shifting blame to others to evade responsibility for their own actions – and are intended to prolong the war and obstruct a genuine peace process."

Sudan has been at civil war since April 2023, after the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces fell out over plans to integrate their forces and disagreements over a planned transition to civilian rule.

The airport strike was part of a barrage that had shattered months of relative calm in the capital as the war entered its fourth year. Drone warfare between Sudan's army and the RSF has intensified across the country in recent months. Both sides have been accused by the UN of committing atrocities against civilians.

The Sudanese army has repeatedly accused the UAE of arming the RSF - a claim Abu Dhabi strongly denies. The Emirates says it supports neither side in the conflict and calls for an immediate end to the devastating war.

Ethiopia also rejected in a statement what it called "baseless accusations".

Sudan-Ethiopia tensions

Tensions between Khartoum and Addis Ababa escalated following the airport strike.

The incident adds a new layer of strain to already fragile relations between the two countries, which have been repeatedly tested in recent years by the disputed Al Fashaga border region and wider regional instability linked to Sudan’s ongoing internal conflict.

Ethiopia faces multiple insurgencies across its territory. Observers say the two conflicts are increasingly overlapping and drawing in external actors from the wider region.

Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry denied involvement on Friday in the airport attack and accused Sudan's army of supporting hostile actors ⁠and violating Addis Ababa's territorial integrity and national security.

The ministry said the violations include the use of fighters linked to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

The TPLF, whose armed wing fought a devastating civil war against Ethiopia’s federal government from 2020 to 2022, remains a central but politically constrained actor in Ethiopian politics.

Although the 2022 Pretoria peace agreement formally ended hostilities and led to the establishment of an interim administration in Tigray, key elements of the deal have been only partially implemented.

Relations between the TPLF and the federal government remain tense and mistrustful.

"Sudan is serving as a hub for various anti-Ethiopian forces," the foreign ministry in Addis Ababa said on X, accusing Tigrayan forces of serving as mercenaries in Sudan.

"The Sudanese armed forces have also provided arms and financial support to these mercenaries, thereby facilitating their incursions along Ethiopia's western frontier," it added.

Longstanding disputes

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have for decades been periodically fraught with tension, mostly over a long-running border dispute or the support given by each side to rebels fighting the other's government.

However, the two neighbours had never allowed their differences to boil over into a full-fledged war, although limited border skirmishes did occur.

Bound by historical ethnic and social ties, the two nations fought a series of deadly skirmishes in 2020 over farmlands in eastern Sudan long settled by Ethiopians but which are claimed by Khartoum.

The skirmishes took place after the Sudanese military moved late in 2020 to wrest back control of some of the border enclaves settled by Ethiopians.

The border enclaves have been settled since the 1950s by members of Ethiopia’s powerful Amhara ethnic group and allied militiamen.

They are widely believed to include some of the most fertile farmlands in Sudan, which allowed the settlers to stay under an informal agreement.

Sudan and Ethiopia are also locked in a dispute over the enormous hydroelectric dam Addis Ababa has built on the Blue Nile - by far the river's main tributary - less than 20 kilometres from the Sudanese border.

Sudan and ally Egypt want Ethiopia to enter a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam and on mechanisms to resolve future disputes arising from possible droughts.

Without such an agreement, Khartoum maintains, Sudan’s eastern region would be vulnerable to destructive flooding and the disruption of its own power-generating dams on the Blue Nile.

Analysts believe the Sudan's army doesn't have the capacity to open a new front with Ethiopia

"I don't expect the latest dispute to escalate into direct military confrontation," said Osman Mirghany, a prominent Sudanese analyst and publisher. "The worst we can expect is perhaps stepped up Ethiopian support for the Rapid Support Forces and the same from Sudan to anti-government movements like the one in the Tigray region."