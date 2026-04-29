Sudan army positions south of Khartoum attacked by wave of drones

A wave of drone attacks were launched against Sudanese Armed Forces positions south of Khartoum late on Tuesday.

Witnesses and local officials said the army's rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces were probably behind the attacks in White Nile state and Jaba Awlaya.

Neither the army nor the RSF has commented on the attacks.

The attack on White Nile was against the headquarters of the 18th Infantry Division in the city of Kosti and the Kenana airbase, the witnesses and officials said. Another attack hit a base belonging to the “Joint Forces”, an outfit of volunteers and former rebels allied with the army, they said.

Army positions in Jabal Awlaya, which is home to several military installations and bases, were also attacked, said the witnesses and officials, who did not want to be identified.

The attacks underline the growing role in the war being played by drones. Both the army and the RSF have been using them to hit targets hundreds of kilometres from the front lines, which are now in western and southern Sudan.

Now in its fourth year, the war has devastated Sudan, a vast and impoverished nation of 50 million people that has been riven by civil strife for most of the 70 years since it became independent.

Tens of thousands have been killed and about 14 million displaced by the current war, which has created the world's worst humanitarian disaster, with half the population facing hunger.

The war has also devastated the country's chronically ailing economy, with authorities now ⁠banning imports of a ​wide range of food, consumer goods and industrial inputs to arrest the slide in its currency.

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris. Reuters Info

The Sudanese pound, ⁠already badly weakened by the war, has ​fallen ⁠about 10 per cent to ‌4,100 to the dollar since the start of the Iran war in February. At the start of Sudan's own war in 2023, the pound traded at about 600 to the dollar.

Prime Minister Kamil Idris banned the import of biscuits and chocolates, plastic bags and containers, fruit and vegetables, rice, cement, toys and “raw materials for companies”, categorising them as “luxuries and unnecessary”, according to Reuters.

The war has shut down most industries, crippled agriculture ⁠and increased the smuggling of Sudan's main export, gold.