International donors gather in Berlin for Sudan's third civil war anniversary

Donors from around the world gathered in Berlin on Wednesday to raise funds for those affected by Sudan’s devastating civil war as it enters its fourth year.

Wednesday marks the third anniversary of the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), led by Gen Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), commanded by Gen Mohamed Dagalo. Germany is hosting the Berlin conference as part of efforts to address the conflict and support a political resolution.

The fighting began in April 2023 when tension between the two generals broke into open conflict. The confrontation followed weeks of mounting disputes over plans to integrate the RSF into the regular army as part of a stalled transition to civilian rule, quickly spiralling into a nationwide war.

Speaking ahead of the start of the meeting, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said: "We want to achieve more than at the last conference in London, that was a billion dollars."

"It seems to be working," he told the Deutschlandfunk broadcaster, adding: "There are more pledges coming in now, we are working on this."

Germany ​will ​provide an additional 20 million ⁠euros ($23.58 million) to Sudan this year, with ⁠further funding commitments currently ​under review, the development ministry in Berlin said in a ⁠statement.

The Berlin conference is co-hosted by Germany, the African Union, the EU, France, the UK and the US. It includes, for the first time, a structured civilian forum involving Sudanese civil society groups.

Play Sudan's devastating civil war passes three-year point Play 02:38

Abdalla Hamdok, Sudan’s former civilian prime minister, is in attendance. He was removed in the 2021 military coup led by Gen Al Burhan and Gen Dagalo, which collapsed the civilian political process and paved the way for the rival military forces to turn on each other.

Mr Hamdok told The National in an interview before travelling to Berlin for the conference that the civilian delegation expects to push for humanitarian access, protection of civilians and a political track to end the war.

"For the first time, they are giving a civilian voice and listening to us as civilians," he said.

Neither the Sudanese army nor the RSF has been invited to the Berlin meeting. The Sudanese government said Germany’s plan to host a conference on Sudan on April 15 was “a surprising and unacceptable” interference in its internal affairs, saying it was done without consulting Khartoum and warning that engaging with paramilitary groups would undermine state sovereignty.

The war has killed tens of thousands, and about 14 million people have been displaced, according to a recent UN report, with 9 million inside Sudan and 4.4 million across borders.

International efforts to end violence have failed so far. Even a humanitarian truce – called for by the US, the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, collectively known as the Quad – is out of reach.

The senior advisor ​for African affairs to US President Donald Trump said that his country ​is ⁠not taking sides in ⁠the war ​in Sudan and ⁠is focused on working on a UN mechanism ⁠to resolve ​the ⁠conflict.

The US wants to secure a humanitarian truce that allows aid to reach people, Senior Advisor ​Massad ‌Boulos said ⁠on ​the sidelines of the conference.

Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide (L) and Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul chat at the start of the meeting of the third international conference on Sudan, at the Foreign Office in Berlin on April 15, 2026. AFP Info

Global failure

For her part, ⁠British Foreign Minister ⁠Yvette Cooper ​said that the international ​community ​has failed ​in Sudan, calling for ​an ⁠international ‌concerted effort to stop ​the arms flow.

"Countries from across the world are coming together here in Berlin to discuss the way, frankly, the international community has failed the people of Sudan," said Ms Cooper.

"We need ​to ensure ‌that every ⁠possible pressure ​is put on those ​warring ‌parties to reach ⁠the urgent ceasefire that ⁠we desperately need to see," she said, as she reiterated the need for humanitarian ​support.

About 21 million Sudanese are now facing acute food insecurity, including 6.3 million in the most dire state of food emergency, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation. The UN says widespread human rights crimes continue, including sexual violence, forced recruitment, arbitrary arrests and massacres. The two sides have been accused by the world body of war crimes.

Pekka ⁠Haavisto, ‌UN special envoy ​to Sudan said the Berlin ​conference is ​an essential meeting to ⁠help humanitarian aid in the country and stop ⁠the war.

"Today's meeting in Berlin is an excellent opportunity, one more time, to appeal for the humanitarian truce so that humanitarians could get the ​aid to the ‌ordinary ⁠people in Sudan, ​and also ​stopping ‌this kind of ⁠war and using ⁠very disturbing weapons like drones in the front," he said.​