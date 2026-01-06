Massad Boulos tells of 'fruitful' meeting with Saudi officials on Sudan

The US senior adviser for Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, on Tuesday met Saudi officials to discuss the situation in Sudan.

Mr Boulos described his meeting with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and other officials as "fruitful".

"We focused on our joint efforts, along with regional partners, to get a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan," he said in a post on X. "We also discussed how the US-Saudi partnership can foster progress on regional issues.

The US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt – known as the Quad – have been working to end the fighting in Sudan.

The African country was plunged into chaos in April 2023 when fighting broke out between the army and the formerly allied paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. Both sides have been accused of committing war crimes.

At least 12 million Sudanese have been displaced by the war, which has also created the world's worst humanitarian crisis. An estimated 25 million people – half the country's population – are facing hunger.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Boulos met Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad Al Alimi.

Mr Boulos said said they discussed "ongoing developments in Yemen affecting regional security and stability".

