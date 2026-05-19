Arteta jokes he will be 'biggest ever' Bournemouth fan as Arsenal on the brink of winning Premier League

Mikel Arteta joked he will be “the biggest ever” Bournemouth fan on Tuesday as Arsenal stand on the brink of a first Premier League title in 22 years.

A 1-0 victory over Burnley on Monday means the Gunners are just one game away from securing a 14th top-flight crown.

Kai Havertz’s first-half header secured a 1-0 victory against relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. It means that Arsenal will be crowned champions on Tuesday night – and avoid the anxiety of a final-day shootout – if Bournemouth stop Manchester City from winning at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries have not lost a home game in the eight fixtures since their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on January 3.

And when asked if he is now a Bournemouth fan for the next 24 hours, Arteta said: “The biggest ever.

“[Bournemouth manager] Andoni [Iraola], and all the players and all the supporters of Bournemouth, I think we are all fans because we know what it means if they get a result.

“I don’t think [a text to Iraola] is needed. What he’s done in that football club, the transformation, what they are playing for, I don’t think they need anything else. When you look at how Burnley played today, the spirit that they show, how difficult they made it, imagine tomorrow.”

Pressed as to whether he would watch the match with his players, Arteta replied: “I haven’t planned to do that.

“I am planning to watch it with my family. I don’t know for how long. I will be there in front of the TV, but I don’t know how much I am going to be able to watch it, and that is the reality.”

Havertz’s header from Bukayo Saka’s corner in the 36th minute proved enough for Arsenal, who face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Arteta’s players could complete a historic double this month with a Uefa Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain to follow in Budapest on May 30.

Prior to leading his side on a lap of honour to mark the club’s final home game, captain Martin Odegaard said: “I am really proud. It has been an amazing season so far.

“We have one big one left and then the Champions League final and we want to take the trophies home.

“I can promise you all that we will give everything we have and keep going until the very end. With your support we are going to be ready.”