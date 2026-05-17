Mo Salah criticises Liverpool tactics as pressure mounts on Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah says Liverpool must rediscover their attacking identity if they are to become feared again.

In what will be interpreted as an attack on under-fire manager Arne Slot, Salah – who will play the final game of his Liverpool career next weekend – said the 4-2 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday night was “very painful” and the Reds must return to “being a team that wins trophies”.

Liverpool won the Premier League last season after Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp, who was known for playing so-called “heavy metal football”.

But the loss at Villa Park was Liverpool’s 19th of the campaign and their hopes of playing in next season’s Champions League remain in the balance.

Salah said on X: “I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions.

“It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that.

“Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.”

Salah said after December’s 3-3 draw at Leeds that he had been “thrown under the bus” and had no relationship with Slot.

The 33-year-old Egypt striker has scored over 250 goals for Liverpool and established himself as one of the club’s greatest ever players since joining from Roma in 2017.

Liverpool announced in March that Salah, who has won two Premier League titles along with a Champions League crown, FA Cup and two League Cup trophies while he is the club’s third all-time top goalscorer, would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season on a free transfer.

Salah had signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool in April 2025.

“I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies,” said Salah, who played the final 20 minutes at Villa Park after recovering from a hamstring injury.

“That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it.

“Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games.

“Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on.

“As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen.”

Liverpool’s trophyless season comes to an end at home to Brentford on May 24.

Depending on results for Bournemouth and Brighton over the next few days, Liverpool might need a positive result to secure a top-five finish to qualify for the Champions League.

Responding to Salah’s statement, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “I think that he’s sending a message to the outside that things in that Liverpool dressing room are not right, the identity’s gone and it’s really hurting him to see it in front of his own eyes.

“I’m surprised, the timing, one game to go, his last game for Liverpool. He very rarely speaks. But that is quite damning to the Liverpool manager and the staff in terms of where this team’s at.”