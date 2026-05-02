Mohamed Salah 'has a lot of good options' as he plans life after Liverpool

Mohamed Salah says that he has yet to decide his next destination when he leaves Liverpool but does have “a lot of good options” to choose from.

It was revealed in March that Salah would be bringing the curtain down on his trophy-laden Liverpool career after nine years at the end of the current season.

It has been a turbulent campaign for Salah after his public falling out with manager Arne Slot in December, being dropped from the squad for the Uefa Champions League match at Inter Milan and then, less than four months later, the announcement of his imminent exit and cancellation of the final year of his lucrative contract.

Speaking for the first time about his exit in an interview with former Reds captain Steven Gerrard on TNT Sports, the 33-year-old says he is at peace with how his Liverpool career is ending.

“I feel to go through the season this is the right thing to do now, and I have peace with it,” he said. “The season was tough for all of us … I don't want to say much.

“I'm happy about it, everything that is going on this season makes me like 'No, it's time to go', so I'm happy.”

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Gerrard visited Salah at his home as speculation raged about his future following his rare public outburst and the Egyptian was grateful for the advice.

And despite constant speculation that Salah's next port of call will be the Saudi Pro League, he insists no decision has made about where he will be playing next season.

“I'm glad that I'm leaving now through a big door as that was something you [Gerrard] mentioned to me – 'leave on your own terms' – and I still remember those words,” Salah added.

“Honestly I feel I have a lot to give: physically I feel very good, I played many games this season.

“I didn't decide yet what I'm going to do, to be fair, I have a lot of options which are good options.”

There were fears on Merseyside that Salah might have played his last game for the club after a hamstring injury forced him to limp off during Liverpool's 3-1 win ⁠over Crystal Palace last week.

But Liverpool announced on Wednesday that Salah had only picked up “a minor muscle injury” and would “return to action ahead of 2025-26’s conclusion and his departure from the Reds this summer”.

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The news would be a welcome relief to Salah, Liverpool fans, who will be desperate to give one of the club's all-time greats the send-off he deserves, and Egypt, with this summer's World Cup looming large on the horizon.

The Pharaohs begins their finals campaign on June 15 when they take on Belgium in Seattle, with games against New Zealand and Iran to follow.

Ahead of Sunday's clash with Manchester United, Slot revealed that Salah would not be ready for the game at Old Trafford but was confident the player, who has scored 257 goals for the club, would return to action soon.

After Man United, Liverpool face Chelsea at home (on May 9), Aston Villa away (May 17) and finally Brentford at Anfield (May 24) which should provide an unforgettable final bow for Salah.

“As we ‌know from Mo he is always working incredibly hard when he is fit but also ​when he is injured to be back as soon as possible,” Slot told reporters on Friday.

“We expect him to be back for the final part of the season but not for Sunday [against Man Utd].

“In all ways it is a big relief that his injury is minor so he is able to play for us and at the World Cup. If ever there was a player that deserves a big send-off, it is definitely Mo.”

Sunday's game pits third-place Man United against Liverpool in fourth with just three points separating the fierce rivals in the Premier League table.

Both sides go into the game with momentum with United having won their last two games while Liverpool are looking to make it four victories in a row.

With Salah absent, Slot will be looking for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz to drive Liverpool with the pair both scoring in the win over Palace.

“Converting chances into goals is something we haven't done very well throughout this whole season but one of the players [Isak] we always thought could score goals for us was hardly available,” said Slot.

“Last week you could see it was a chance but it wasn't the biggest chance we've had this season and he finished that one off really well by scoring the 1-0 and scoring a goal which is vital in football as it sets you in the right direction.

“Happy to have Alex back. I think there are some other players that haven't scored the amount of goals that I think they are able to, or they have shown in the past they are able to, and that will go back to normal in a certain moment and the sooner the better.”