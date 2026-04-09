Mohamed Salah Liverpool exit: Arne Slot blamed in Egypt as fans hope he picks Europe over MLS or Saudi move

It’s been a couple of weeks since Mohamed Salah announced he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing an end to a trophy-laden nine years with the club.

His next destination has been the subject of much speculation, especially in Egypt, where 120 million Salah fans are eager to find out where they can follow the nation’s greatest ever footballer in 2026/27.

Many blame Liverpool boss Arne Slot for his decision to leave with a year left on his contract, including Egypt and Al Ahly legend Mohamed Aboutrika, who recently discussed Salah’s record-breaking career and revealed he had a conversation with his 33-year-old compatriot about where he should go next.

“Salah has achieved miraculous numbers,” said Aboutrika during BeIN Sports’ coverage of Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

“His nine years with Liverpool are eternal. Between his individual numbers and his numbers with the team, those are what define a player. All his highlight reels are goals, silverware and records. It’s a career one can only marvel at, and it teaches future generations on how to take on a challenge.”

Aboutrika cited Pep Guardiola’s ode to Salah ahead of the game at the Etihad as a perfect example of the respect the winger commanded from his rivals, saying: “He described Salah as one of the biggest legends in Premier League history, and he lauded his professionalism and consistency. So he doesn’t need validation from anyone, not from Slot and not from anyone else. He has taken his decision, and he deserves a worthy farewell.

“Only he knows what happened and there are circumstances I am not aware of, but one of the reasons behind his departure is Arne Slot’s presence. We’ve seen the problems they’ve had recently. He drove Salah away.”

Asked where he thinks Salah should go next, Aboutrika said: “I told Salah where I think he should go. But I would never utilise my relationship with him for personal gain at work. Because our relationship is one of brotherhood and friendship. I love him for who he is and I only wish him the best. I shared with him my point of view but I won’t share this on television. I only hope he makes the right decision and that he enjoys success wherever he goes.”

'If he can stay in Europe, then stay'

Salah, who turns 34 in June, will be a free agent this summer and many believe the race to sign him is between the Saudi Pro League and America’s Major League Soccer.

But in Egypt, the popular opinion is that Salah still has what it takes to attract a decent offer from a European club, with many mentioning Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, or even a return to Roma as possible next moves for the North African star.

“If he can stay in Europe, then I would choose Europe for him. Because maybe this will be a real test for him after his Liverpool experience. Success means going through tests on a daily basis,” renowned Egyptian columnist Hassan El Mestekawi told On Sport.

“If Mohamed Salah goes to Saudi Arabia, the club Salah joins will gain from 150 to 200 million new fans, from Egypt and the Arab world. But it would be better for him to stay in Europe, to join a big club there, so he can go through another big challenge for him.”

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Egypt national team director Ibrahim Hassan, who is the twin brother of Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, recently made waves when he advised Salah on live television not to join the MLS because it’s a league where he will be forgotten.

“I hear about offers for Mohamed Salah from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and also from Italy. I would prefer him to move there if those offers are real,” Ibrahim Hassan said.

“I’m not convinced by the MLS at all. I mean [Lionel] Messi went and I don’t see him at all. He’ll be far from the spotlight. He’ll go and you won’t remember Salah, just like I don’t remember Messi now. I don’t even look to watch him.

“If he does not receive offers from Europe, then a move to the Saudi league would be a good option.”

Ibrahim Hassan’s comments drew a response from MLS commissioner Don Garber, who said he’d be happy to provide the Egyptian national team executive with a subscription to stream MLS games.

Liverpool struggle when Salah struggles

Salah’s relationship with Slot, and the club, soured when he gave a now infamous interview, back in December, in which he accused Liverpool of using him as a scapegoat amid a string of poor performances.

While he returned to Slot’s lineup after he came back from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, things have been difficult for both Salah and Liverpool, who have won just two of their past eight games.

Salah missed a penalty during the FA Cup horror show against City last Saturday and was benched for the entirety of the Reds’ 2-0 first-leg loss to PSG in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Thierry Henry said after the PSG game that Liverpool are struggling because Salah is struggling.

He noted how Salah’s numbers have significantly dropped, comparing the Egyptian’s 57 goal contributions from last season with the 19 he amassed so far this campaign.

“I've seen Liverpool struggle last year in a lot of games; 2-2 and things were not happening, this guy used to bail them out,” Henry said on CBS Sports.

“And it happens to everybody, numbers are going to drop at one point. No one is eternal, apart from when you're going to stop, people will give you flowers, and they should give Mo Salah his flowers because he was an outstanding player for Liverpool and he's still there.

“Basically, at a particular moment, a guy like that, when he doesn't bail you out anymore, Mo Salah struggles, for me Liverpool does struggle.”

MLS interest and Saudi options

Last December, Garber said the MLS “would welcome Salah with open arms” and suggested the Egyptian reach out to the likes of Messi, who plays for Inter Miami FC, and Thomas Muller, who joined the Vancouver Whitecaps last summer, to ask them about their experiences in the United States.

“I’d love to see [Salah] in our league. I couldn’t say that until he announced that he was leaving Liverpool. But what a great player he would be in MLS. And I think we would provide him with a great platform,” the commissioner said last week.

New York City FC CEO Brad Sims has expressed interest in Salah but said there have been no discussions between them so far. Chicago Fire and Orlando City are possible recruiters, while San Diego FC have also been mentioned as a candidate, given the club is owned by Egyptian-British billionaire Sir Mohamed Mansour.

“I would think any team around the world would be interested [in signing Salah],” Mansour told talkSport radio station in the UK. “He’s a great player, he’s a great professional, he’s maintained his athleticism and his professionalism. But the way we manage San Diego Football Club, like any business I manage, I have people that are responsible. Of course, we have to see how the fit is with the style of play we have.

“If I had a vote as a fan, yes, I would. But the decision … it’s a business. Sports today, people think it’s a ball and people running, no. We employ 180 people. So any decision that’s made has got to make sense.”

In Saudi Arabia, Al Ittihad seem like the frontrunners in the race for Salah. Liverpool reportedly rejected a £150 million offer for Salah from the Jeddah outfit in 2023 and they could be in the market for a superstar to replace Karim Benzema.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan believes Salah would be a great addition to the Saudi Pro League, but some reports suggest the league’s strategy is changing and priority is being given to younger talent.

Egyptian football reporter Ismael Mahmoud says a Saudi Pro League official told him: “Mohamed Salah doesn't fit into the league's recent strategy of signing younger players with resale value.

"All media rights have now been sold for the next five seasons, so there's no increase in TV revenue, but of course, Salah would be a fantastic name to add to the Saudi league."

As the world speculates over his next move, one thing everyone agrees on is that Salah could benefit from a fitting finish at Liverpool and a strong World Cup with Egypt.

However, as Guardiola pointed out, his legacy in English football is already secured.

“[Salah] is one of the greatest. The numbers, consistency … What a player and an incredible human being. Goals, assists. Absolute legend for Liverpool and the Premier League for all he has done. It’s a good moment to say goodbye to him and he deserves incredible recognition for what he has given to the world of football, especially in this country,” said the Man City boss.