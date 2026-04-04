Erling Haaland's 'amazing' hat-trick helps Manchester City crush Liverpool in FA Cup

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Liverpool 4-0 to ease into the FA Cup semi-finals for a record-extending eighth straight season.

Antoine Semenyo was also on target as City maintained their bid for a second domestic treble with a commanding display at the Etihad Stadium.

Weeks after clinching the League Cup title, City continued their brilliant form in the business end of the season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, saw their season take a turn for the worse as Egyptian star Mohamed Salah was denied from the penalty spot by James Trafford.

Salah was making his first appearance since announcing he would leave Anfield at the end of the season and it turned out to be a game to forget.

It continued the season trend for City who had already beaten Liverpool twice this season.

The result also put more pressure on Liverpool boss Arne Slot ahead of a challenging Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland fired the ⁠opener from the penalty ​spot ⁠in the ‌39th minute after Nico O'Reilly ​was fouled, and the Norwegian doubled his tally in first-half stoppage time with a well-placed header from an excellent cross by Semenyo.

Semenyo got on the scoresheet himself five minutes after the break and Haaland completed his treble with a ​shot off the ‌underside of ⁠the crossbar in ​the 57th minute before ​Liverpool's ‌woes continued when Salah ⁠had a penalty saved.

Haaland was delighted with the result and his performance.

“Amazing. In the first half we struggled a bit but we kept going after 30 minutes. Amazing, another Wembley trip for us which is important,” Haaland told TNT Sports.

“Between 30 minutes and 60 that is on one of our better performances of the season.”

Haaland said he is glad City are peaking at the right time.

“It has been too up and down which has not been good enough. For now it is a long week for us because we are not in the Champions League, which is not good enough, but we have to face Chelsea which is another game.

“I have been in an FA Cup final and now we are going to Wembley. This club has to win trophies on the biggest stage.”

As the game turned into a victory parade, ​many Liverpool fans started heading for the exits, and City ‌manager Guardiola rang the changes, ⁠replacing Haaland with Omar Marmoush, the Norwegian ​striker receiving a standing ovation as he left the field.

Meanwhile, Slot admitted his Liverpool side "lacked fighting spirit" during key moments.

Liverpool must quickly pick themselves up before Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at PSG - their last chance of silverware in a disappointing campaign.

"The result speaks for itself," Slot said. "It's unbelievably disappointing. Losing is already disappointing but 4-0 in a quarter-final of the FA Cup against a team Liverpool played so many times against, of course it's a big disappointment.

"The 20 minutes where we conceded four goals were not of our standard."

"I missed the fighting spirit in the first 10 minutes after half-time," Slot added. "After it was a game where both sides accepted it was 4-0, but in that 10, 15 minutes we missed the fighting spirit, the willingness to win our duels or to make it difficult to pass, to cross, to finish.

"That is something we definitively have to do better on Wednesday."