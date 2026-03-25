Where next for 'Liverpool's greatest' Mohamed Salah?

Egyptian superstar Mohamed Salah has decided to end his illustrious nine-year Liverpool career, marking the conclusion of one of the most glorious chapters in Premier League football.

The 33-year-old confirmed his exit on social media, with the club stating that it ⁠had agreed to forego the final year of the two-year extension Salah ⁠signed at the end of the 2025 season.

Salah leaves Liverpool as an all-time great, helping the Reds to Premier League titles in 2019/20 – their first in 30 years – and 2024/25, as well as the FA Cup (2022), League Cup (2022/24) and UEFA Champions League title (2019).

In all, Salah scored 255 goals in 435 appearances, placing him third in the all-time list for Liverpool.

Andy Robertson, who signed for the club during the same transfer window in 2017, thanked Salah for his stellar contribution, calling him “Liverpool's greatest”.

“Mohamed, thank you. Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of,” the Scotland international wrote on Instagram.

“A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend. You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC – the greatest. Second to none.”

The focus now shifts to the next stage of Salah's career, with various leagues and clubs having expressed interest in signing a player who is still on top of his game.

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League has long been seen as the next destination for Salah, with the kingdom keen to add to an already stellar SPL list that includes Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

In 2023, Al Ittihad had reportedly failed in their £150 million bid to sign Salah. There were reports of SPL heavyweights Al Hilal also being keen on securing the services of Salah.

Salah had himself revealed that he was in “serious” talks with the Saudi Pro League before eventually renewing his contract with the Reds last year. So chances are Salah will almost certainly move to the kingdom.

La Liga

As soon as news emerged over recent seasons that Salah was considering a move away from Anfield, he appeared on the radar of many top clubs.

Barcelona were reported to be interested in Salah, but a potentially massive transfer fee is said to have held them back. But with Salah now available for free transfer at the end of the season, Barca could be interested in having the veteran team up with Lamine Yamal and Raphina.

Major League Soccer

The US could be an enticing option for Salah. MLS has also attracted a number of high-profile names, the biggest one being Argentine great Lionel Messi.

Both Messi and former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez are at Inter Miami. Antoine Griezmann has also announced he will join Orlando City in the summer, while former Tottenham captain Son Heung-min moved to Los Angeles FC last year.

However, Salah might be keen to remain in the more established leagues, with the Saudi Pro League the most likely destination.