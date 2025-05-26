Mohamed Salah was close to Saudi Pro League move before signing new Liverpool contract

Mohamed Salah has admitted he was deep into “serious” talks with the Saudi Pro League before eventually renewing his contract with Premier League champions Liverpool. Salah's previous deal expired this summer leading to a season full of speculation over his future, and as the world's most famous Arab footballer he has long been linked with a move to the ambitious SPL. Negotiations between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/mohamed-salah/">Salah</a> and Liverpool over a renewal were long and drawn out, with the Egyptian telling NBC Sports last November that he was “more out than in”. Despite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/01/03/mohamed-salah-says-hes-in-his-last-six-months-at-liverpool/">constant speculation over his future</a>, Salah has led the Premier League for goals and assists and helped Liverpool coast to the title. He was voted the English Football Writers' Association player of the year for a third time and gave an interview with On Sport Egyptian TV channel after the ceremony, which was aired on Sunday. When asked about his talks with SPL officials, Salah said: “It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn't renewed with Liverpool it would have happened. “My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious.” Salah eventually <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/11/mohamed-salah-signs-liverpool-contract-extension/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/11/mohamed-salah-signs-liverpool-contract-extension/">renewed his contract until 2027</a>, and said that Liverpool's fans had played a big role in that. “The negotiations were long, I know the club's policy [in negotiations], we reached a middle ground that made us all happy”, he added. “Part of the pressure on the club came from the fans. I know from the start that they wanted me to continue, and they played their role in all of this.” Salah, the second player to claim the FWA award three times after former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, won the Premier League's golden boot with 29 goals. His mark of 18 assists was also a league high and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/25/mohamed-salah-ballon-dor/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/04/25/mohamed-salah-ballon-dor/">his 47 goal involvements</a> tied the best ever, alongside Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. Salah also talked about the differences between Arne Slot, the current Liverpool coach, and Jurgen Klopp his former coach, who he had more than one public clash with. “Every coach has a different style of play but I talk a lot with Slot and we understand each other very well,” he said. “Unlike Klopp, we sit a lot and talk, he was honest with me from the beginning and told me that he wants to get the best out of me and I told him that I want to be comfortable on the pitch.” The Egyptian praised Klopp for what he gave the club and said the German “gave too much to the club and [it] won a lot with him”. Following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/25/trent-alexander-arnold-calls-lifting-premier-league-trophy-with-liverpool-best-day-of-my-life/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/25/trent-alexander-arnold-calls-lifting-premier-league-trophy-with-liverpool-best-day-of-my-life/">Sunday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace</a>, Liverpool boss Slot had praise for a departing player and also stressed the need to build upon their title victory with a few quality additions. A week after being booed by fans – and criticised by Slot for his poor training levels – Trent Alexander-Arnold was given a warm send off ahead of a free transfer to Real Madrid. “[The fans] were brilliant again today as they were throughout the whole season, as they were towards Trent,” said Slot. “I'm very happy for him and everyone in and around the club that things worked out the way they did. “Everybody could see how difficult he had it after the game. That tells you how hard it is to leave a club like this. “That's all we can try to do, to make it so hard for the players to leave.” Liverpool have been linked with Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Alexander-Arnold. They are also reported to be pursuing a potential club-record deal for Frimpong's Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz. “I just want good players and ideally, you sign them as soon as you can,” Slot said. “There is so much hard work already done behind the scenes this season to find out which targets we have and try to sign them. “Radical changes you will not see because that would be a bit weird if we won the league. We need to improve with this team but if we are able to bring new players in, maybe you have to adapt to their qualities as well. But it will never be drastic.”