Erling Haaland celebrates scoring Manchester City's second goal in their Premier League win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on May 25, 2025. Victory meant City finished third in the table and qualified for the Uefa Champions League PA

Premier League: Man City seal top-five spot, Chelsea end Forest dreams

Guardiola's side finish third in table and will play Champions League football again next season

Gareth Cox

May 25, 2025