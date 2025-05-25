Premier League: Man City seal top-five spot, Chelsea end Forest dreams

Manchester City secured their spot in next season's Uefa Champions League after defeating Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Sunday. After what has been a season to forget for Pep Guardiola's side, who were dreaming of a historic fifth successive title at the start but ended up without a trophy for the first time since 2017, City at least finished the season on a relative high. The visitors dominated from the start and took the lead courtesy of a Ilkay Gundogan overhead kick as the German notched his first league goal of the campaign in some style, after Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno pushed Matheus Nunes' cross into his path. Fulham did not roll over despite that early blow with City needing a full-stretch save from Ederson to keep out Harry Wilson's curling effort with Andreas Pereira sending the follow up into the side netting. But the clincher came in the 72nd minute when Gundogan was tripped in the box by Jorge Cuenca and Erling Haaland finished from the penalty spot for his 22nd league goal of the season. Victory means City finish 13 points shy of champions Liverpool and three behind second-placed Arsenal. The game also marked Kevin De Bruyne's final appearance in City colours with reports suggesting the Beligan is in talks about moving to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/24/antonio-conte-leads-napoli-to-serie-a-title-but-does-nothing-to-dispel-rumours-he-will-leave/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/24/antonio-conte-leads-napoli-to-serie-a-title-but-does-nothing-to-dispel-rumours-he-will-leave/">newly-crowned Italian champions Napoli</a>. “We started really well and after that we had the momentum. It was in our hands and we did our job,” Guardiola said. “It's been a tough year but we never gave up. I'm very proud and pleased for the team. Now we will recover and next season will be better. “When you continue [a run of poor form] you finish 10th, 11th, 12th or 13th. This is the destiny of all the teams in the Premier League when they are in November, December or January and you cannot fight for the Premier League, like you have done for many years. “At the end we finished third, not miles away from Arsenal, but the distance to Liverpool is huge. We have to improve and hopefully we can do it.” At the City Ground, Nottingham Forest could not end their impressive season with a Champions League place after losing 1-0 at home to Chelsea. A second-half finish from defender Levi Colwill lifted Chelsea up to fourth in the table, giving them a much-needed boost going into Wednesday's Europa League Conference final against Real Betis in Poland. As for Forest, it will be a feeling of disappointment and pride. A seventh-place finish and the consolation of Europa Conference League football must be considered a bonus for a club that ended last season one place outside the relegation zone. But after spending large parts of the campaign in the top four, Nuno Espirito Santo's side just ran out of steam when it mattered. “When I scored, I stayed calm because we still had more minutes to play but I stayed calm and helped the boys,” said match-winner Colwill. “What I got taught in the academy is you have to fight. We try to get these clean sheets to win and that's what we did today. “We had to win. We knew we had to win and that it wasn't going to be a hard atmosphere but we did it. This club deserves to be in the Champions League.” Newcastle United will return to top-tier European football for the second time in two seasons – but only by the skin of their teeth. The Magpies fell to a surprise 1-0 home defeat by an Everton side whose 13th place in the standings had already been confirmed. A second-half header from Carlos Alcaraz earned the Toffees all three points after they defeated a nervy and sloppy Newcastle side. Eddie Howe's steam had dropped out of the top five after going behind with Aston Villa then drawing with Manchester United. But two United goals at Old Trafford condemned Villa to defeat and meant Newcastle would cap off a campaign which saw them <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/16/league-cup-final-newcastle-end-70-year-wait-for-trophy-after-win-over-liverpool/">win their first domestic trophy in 70 years</a> – the League Cup – with a top-five place. They would finish ahead of Villa thanks to a superior goal difference after finishing level on 66 points with Forest a point further back. Villa, meanwhile, were beaten in controversial fashion by a United side that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/22/europa-league-final-tottenhams-dream-came-true-after-cathartic-win-over-man-united/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/05/22/europa-league-final-tottenhams-dream-came-true-after-cathartic-win-over-man-united/">lost to Spurs in the Europa League final</a> on Wednesday night. Unai Emery's side – who had goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez sent off at the end of the first half – thought they had taken the lead through Morgan Rogers after the break. But the goal did not count as Thomas Bramall had blown the whistle for a foul judging that Rogers had kicked the ball out of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's hands, meaning a VAR review could not take place. Moments later, United took the lead through an Amad Diallo header before Christian Eriksen sealed the win with a penalty with three minutes to go. Meanwhile, Liverpool drew 1-1 with FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Anfield which saw a late Mohamed Salah finish cancel out Ismaila Sarr's early goal for the Eagles. It meant the Egyptian topped off his Golden Boot award by equalling the Premier League goal involvement record with 29 goals and 18 assists.