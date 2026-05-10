Summer heat builds early with temperatures set to hit 46ºC by Wednesday

High humidity and fog are expected to drift into the UAE by mid-week as hotter summer weather patterns push temperatures up to 46ºC.

Strong winds and rough seas on Sunday will ease into the new week, as daytime temperatures begin to climb.

Coastal areas are expected to be worst affected by fog patches on Monday and Tuesday, which could make for difficult early morning driving conditions.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi on Monday, and while it will be slightly cooler in Dubai at 35ºC, there will be some cloud.

Humidity will continue into Wednesday, as temperatures rise further to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and reach a high of 46ºC on the east coast in Fujairah.